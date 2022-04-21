Prosecutors ask judge to keep Quintez Brown in jail, using photos from his arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to keep Quintez Brown in jail pending his criminal trial on charges that accuse him of trying to shoot Democratic Mayoral Candidate Craig Greenberg.

The motion, filed Wednesday in the Western District of Kentucky, included images from Brown's arrest in February, the gun recovered on him and various social media posts he'd made about Greenberg.

Earlier this month, Magistrate Judge Colin Lindsay ordered that Brown could be released on home incarceration, but stayed his decision to allow prosecutors to request a review by a higher ranking federal judge. Magistrates issue preliminary decisions that can be reversed by federal judges, who have lifetime appointments.

A still from body camera footage shows the arrest of Quintez Brown after allegedly attempting to shoot mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg.

Brown is is facing a federal indictment accusing him of interfering with an election by trying to kill a political candidate. He is also charged with a gun offense. Both federal crimes are punishable by life in prison, if there is a conviction. Brown has pleaded not guilty.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Gregory wrote in the motion that Brown is "a danger to his victim and the community."

"He was promising, excelled in school, was a voice of the community and yet he was capable of surprising everyone with his violent actions," Gregory wrote. "The defendant used his high intelligence to secretly plot a killing intended to influence the election."

Rob Eggert, Brown's attorney, did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Brown was arrested less than half a mile away from Greenberg's office with a loaded firearm magazine in his pocket and the firearm in his backpack, Gregory wrote.

The gun Quintez Brown allegedly used to try to shoot mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg.

No one was injured in the Valentine's Day shooting in Louisville's Butchertown Market, but a bullet ripped a hole in Greenberg's sweater. Four campaign staffers also were present in Greenberg's office when the incident occurred.

Though Gregory noted Brown has strong community ties, making him a relatively low flight risk, they "do nothing to rebut this presumption of dangerousness."

"The premeditated, violent and potentially deadly nature of the defendant's criminal conduct weighs heavily in favor of detention," Gregory wrote.

Additionally, a gun purchased by Brown in January has not yet been recovered, Gregory wrote, adding "presumably, the defendant knows where it is and how to access it."

Gregory also pointed to Brown's brief disappearance in 2021 – when he went missing for almost two weeks before being found in New York – as evidence that he "is a poor candidate for release."

New evidence filed by federal prosecutors shows the receipt for the handgun Quintez Brown purchased the morning he attempted to shoot mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg.

After Brown was charged in state court in February with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment, he was ordered held on a $100,000 bond. But a nonprofit bail fund group posted that bond, and he was released on home incarceration.

He was at his grandmother’s home when he was seized by U.S. agents on the new federal indictment.

He has been held at the Grayson County Detention Center, where federal defendants are often detained pending trial.

Brown is a former student at U of L and also wrote editorials as a freelancer and as an intern for The Courier Journal.

Reach Tessa Duvall at tduvall@courier-journal.com and 502-582-4059. Twitter: @TessaDuvall.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Prosecutors ask Quintez Brown stay jailed in Greenberg shooting case