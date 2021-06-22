Prosecutors ask judge to give Smallville actor lighter sentence for NXIVM cooperation

Former Smallville actor Allison Mack, who served as a "master" in the NXIVM group, turned over a "substantial" amount of information on the inner workings of the organization, including an audio recording of founder Keith Raniere talking about branding women.

Mack's cooperation was revealed in a sentencing memo filed by prosecutors on Monday in which they asked a federal judge for a reduced sentence for the TV superhero ahead of her June 30 hearing.

"Although Mack could have provided even more substantial assistance had she made the decision to cooperate earlier, Mack provided significant, detailed, and highly corroborated information which assisted the government in its prosecution,” officials wrote.

Mack was arrested in Brooklyn, New York, on April 20, 2018. She was charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy.

Raniere was convicted in June 2019 of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and possession of child pornography. He was sentenced to 120 years in prison.

NXIVM, founded in 1998, pushed Raniere's teachings as part mystical, part executive coaching designed to help people live their best lives. Enrollees in the group's Executive Success Programs shelled out thousands of dollars for the 60-year-old's advice. NXIVM pitched itself on its website as a "community guided by humanitarian principles," though detractors claim it was an abusive sex cult that branded its members and forced them into a life cut off from friends and family.

Prosecutors said Raniere created a secret sorority within NXIVM called DOS, where female “slaves” turned over nude photos and other compromising materials that could be used for blackmail if they tried to leave.

More than 50 people wrote letters on behalf of Raniere, including the father of a woman identified only as Camila. Camila testified she had a 12-year sexual relationship with Raniere when she was 15 and he was 45.

Several other people affiliated with NXIVM have pleaded guilty to criminal charges, including Seagram liquor heiress Clare Bronfman, former NXIVM President Nancy Salzman, and her daughter Lauren Salzman.

