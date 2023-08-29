Prosecutors ask for prison terms for Watertown pair at Capitol riot

Aug. 29—WATERTOWN — Federal prosecutors are recommending that a Watertown woman serve nearly four years in federal prison and her son serve a sentence of more than four years for their actions in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Maryann Mooney-Rondon, 57, was found guilty in March at a bench trial in U.S. District Court, Washington, D.C., of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting the theft of government property. Her son, Rafael Rondon, 25, pleaded guilty in the same court in December to obstruction of an official proceeding.

The pair were among a mob that entered the Capitol at the time members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate were meeting in separate chambers to resolve a particular objection to the certification of the vote of the Electoral College declaring that Joseph R. Biden had won the Nov. 3, 2020, election for the presidency.

Vice President Michael R. Pence was present and presiding over the sessions to resolve the objection, but as certification efforts continued, the mob's presence in the building forced House and Senate members, as well as Pence, to evacuate the chambers, effectively suspending the certification attempts, which were only allowed to continue later in the evening once the Capitol was secured.

More than 100 police officers were injured in the riot and losses to the federal government in the form of damage to the Capitol and costs borne by U.S. Capitol Police totaled nearly $3 million, according to a sentencing memorandum filed Tuesday with the court.

While in the Capitol, the Rondons entered the suite of then House Speaker Nancy P. Pelosi and helped another man steal Pelosi's laptop from the suite. While still inside the building, the pair also stole escape hoods and satchels that are designed to protect members of Congress and staff from carbon monoxide, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear contaminants.

In the sentencing memorandum, prosecutors are asking that Mooney-Rondon be sentenced to 46 months in prison, followed by three years of post-release supervision, and be ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution for damage to the Capitol, $1,188 for the stolen laptop and $470 for the stolen satchels and hoods.

They are recommending that Rafael Rondon be sentenced to 51 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and that he be ordered to pay $2,000 for damage to the Capitol.

Defense attorneys for the Rondons will have the opportunity to file sentencing memorandums on their behalf which will likely recommend a lesser sentence than proposed by prosecutors. The sentence will then be imposed at the discretion of the presiding judge.

Under the prosecutors' recommendation, Rafael Rondon's sentence would be added on to a 14-month sentence he received in July in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, for a conviction of possessing an unregistered sawed-off shotgun.

During the course of the FBI's investigation into the Jan. 6 incursion at the Capitol, the cut barrel of a 12-gauge shotgun was discovered during a search of the Rondons' home and Rondon admitted that he possessed a sawed-off shotgun, subsequently leading investigators to find the gun hidden on a relative's property in an outbuilding on Cut Off Road in Castorland.

He is due to surrender himself by Sept. 19 to begin serving the 14-month term in that case. Sentencing in the Jan. 6 case is set for Sept. 12 for both Rondons.