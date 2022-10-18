Prosecutors asking for Paulus case to be moved

Oct. 18—ASHLAND — Federal prosecutors are once again asking a judge to move the trial of Dr. Richard Paulus to another part of the Eastern District of Kentucky.

Prosecutors are requesting Judge David Bunning to move the case to Covington, for a bigger and less biased jury pool.

According to the motion filed Friday, federal prosecutors said nearly a quarter of the 88 potential jurors who filled out their surveys have already made up their minds.

The majority already heard about the case and, due to pretrial publicity about developments in the case, prosecutors have said many people in the potential jury pool could put together what's happened over the six legal odyssey the heart doctor has underwent.

Another problem plaguing the jury pool is finding anyone in the area who doesn't have any direct or indirect connection with King's Daughter's Medical Center, whether it be employment, treatment or both.

According to prosecutors, KDMC is the largest employer in Ashland and a sizable number of the potential jurors who responded to questionnaires said they or a family member had been treated by Paulus in the past.

Additionally, 60 jurors indicated they wouldn't be able to take on sitting through the lengthy jury trial, according to prosecutors. Of those, 17 wouldn't receive pay from their employers for attending jury duty and 12 were unsure what their employers' policy was.

Bunning set a hearing for November to take up the venue change, as well as a motion by Paulus to dismiss his indictment, again.

