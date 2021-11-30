Prosecutors begin calling witnesses on second day of actor Jussie Smollett’s trial for reporting allegedly bogus hate crime

Prosecution witnesses began testifying Tuesday morning in the trial of Jussie Smollett, who became a magnet for international controversy after he was accused of orchestrating a hate crime attack on himself in 2019 and reporting it to authorities.

Called to the witness stand first was Chicago police Detective Michael Theis, one of the leading investigators in the Smollett case.

Theis was asked if the police made a “rush to judgement” in the Smollett investigation, as alleged by his attorneys.

“No, absolutely not,” the detective testified. He said police put over 3,000 man hours into the investigation. Theis was initially in charge of hunting down surveillance video, he told the jury.

“We determined that the alleged hate crime was actually a staged event and that it did not occur,” said Theis, who was then asked if the crime was a hoax. Theis answered yes, and was asked who orchestrated it.

“Mr. Jussie Smollett,” Theis answered.

In the coming days, a team of special prosecutors is expected to call several Chicago Police Department personnel to the stand and show copious video from before and after the alleged hoax. In addition, jurors are expected to hear from prosecutors’ centerpiece witnesses: Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, who told police the “Empire” actor recruited them to help stage the bogus assault.

The defense will have a chance to present witnesses when prosecutors wrap up their main case, which is expected to happen later this week. Smollett himself could also take the stand.

Before court Tuesday, Smollett’s older brother, Jojo, read a statement of support saying it has been “incredibly painful” for the family to watch the case unfold.

“We’re confident in his legal team, and we look forward to people hearing the actual facts of this case,” Smollett told the media in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Court Building. “We love him. We’re here to support him, all of us, and to lift him up.”

As the parties assembled in the 7th-floor courtroom, Jussie Smollett’s lawyer, Nenye Uche, also had a bit of a message for the press. He walked up to courtroom sketch artists with a smile on his face.

“Really?” he said jokingly of the sketches of him from the day before, when he gave an opening statement in the case. “Really? I looked like an African bullfrog!”

Opening statements began Monday evening to a jury of six men and six women. Special prosecutor Dan Webb ran through the now-familiar allegations against Smollett, beginning with a “hate” letter sent to the “Empire” studio on Chicago’s West Side days before the alleged attack.

Webb said that while “to this day” law enforcement has not determined who sent the letter, Smollett was upset that the studio didn’t take it more seriously, so he concocted the plan to pay the Osundairos, whom he knew from the set of “Empire,” to assault him while yelling slurs and putting a rope around his neck to make it look more like a lynching.

But Smollett’s attorneys said it was the actor, who is Black and openly gay, who was in fact the real victim, not only of a homophobic attack but also of a “tremendous rush to judgment” by police and prosecutors that ruined his career and reputation.

And the Osundairo brothers are opportunistic liars who hated Smollett “because of who he is as a person” and were using him to advance their own careers, defense attorney Uche said in his opening statement.

In his opening remarks, Uche said there’s no physical or forensic evidence tying Smollett to the alleged hoax. He also said there’s no evidence Smollett was upset with situation at “Empire,” as the prosecution has alleged the actor carried out the alleged hoax to call attention to himself and better his position with the show.

“Jussie was not a person who liked attention. Even his publicist was frustrated at him for that,” he said. “It’s fantasy.”

