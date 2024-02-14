Prosecutors blast 'greed, fraud, arrogance' of McCann on opening day of trial

The trial of former state senator and gubernatorial candidate William "Sam" McCann began Tuesday with an examination of campaign finance rules, a former staffer speaking on the record about her discovery of the alleged charges and the government blasting him for his actions over a five-year period.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Bass opened proceedings in front of U.S. Central District of Illinois Judge Colleen Lawless by saying that the case against McCann showed his "greed, fraud and arrogance" over a five-year period from 2015-20, in which he is accused of misusing over $200,000 in campaign funds on a wide range of personal items, such as cars, motor homes and family vacations.

Bass said that each candidate who runs in elections in Illinois is subject to campaign finance law, which requires them to file with the Illinois State Board of Elections, disclose their receipts and obligations and not to use their funds for any kind of personal use.

He felt that McCann had violated the third aspect of those rules in converting his campaign funds for personal use, saying that there was no limit to his schemes to use the money.

He accused McCann of using the personal funds to pay for a Ford Expedition and Ford F-250, the latter of which he drove to the courthouse before being detained last week for violating his probation, along with RVs, trailers and vacations to see his son compete in competitive shooting competitions.

In addition, he said that evidence was discovered showing McCann paid for fuel and mileage through the campaign and reimbursed himself for those purchases as well.

He also lambasted him for allegedly taking out checks to pay off a series of personal loans and for using over $60,000 in funds to pay off a pair of mortgages on his former home in Carlinville and an office on the same site.

Bass blasted McCann for continuing the scheme even after he left office in 2019 and after he had twice been on notice for violations of campaign finance rules, with a complaint being filed for misidentifying travel expenses in 2016 and an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service in 2018.

He said that even after meeting with FBI and IRS officials regarding the alleged violations, he continued to do them, setting up another bank account in the name of his wife, Vicki and his mother-in-law, continuing to deposit money.

He also was alleged to have whittled down the balance in his campaign accounts from around $358,000 to $19,000 by setting up a fraudulent payroll scheme to pay himself.

At the end of his opening argument, Bass pled with the court to hold McCann accountable for his alleged actions before he brought out his first of at least four witnesses to come before the court.

Much of the day was spent with former McCann staffer Cynthia Miller, who began working with him during his first campaign in 2010 and continued off and on for eight years until she left in 2018.

Miller was responsible for filling out much of McCann's D-2 expenditure reports to the Board of Elections and said that she didn't file many expenditures that she didn't know of or weren't sure about, putting that onus on her boss.

She said that she didn't fill out many of the notable large expenditures at issue in the case, such as the purchases of vehicles and the fuel expenses and confronted McCann on those purchases and on accounts he had opened at United Community Bank outside of the traditional campaign account at CNB.

She also said that her relationship with McCann had deteriorated after she confronted him about the alleged transactions and that when she discovered the additional accounts, she was threatened by McCann, saying that the less she knew about the account, the better off she would be.

Witness testimony is scheduled to continue at 9 a.m. Wednesday as the federal government continues to make its case against McCann.

McCann was indicted on federal wire fraud, money laundering and tax evasion charges in February 2021, with the trial being pushed back for numerous reasons over the course of the last three years.

McCann served as a state senator from 2011-19, making a third-party run for governor in 2018 under the Conservative Party label. He got around 4% of the vote that year, performing best in west-central Illinois.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Prosecutors blast McCann for 'fraud, arrogance' on opening day of trial