Prosecutors: Boy charged with killing Ted Lawson threatened witnesses

LANSING — A 15-year-old boy charged with killing a prominent Lansing Democrat who was canvassing in a north Lansing neighborhood last month tried to intimidate witnesses from the Ingham County Jail, where he is being held, authorities said.

Prosecutors on Thursday said they filed a multi-count witness intimidation petition against Lamar Kemp in juvenile court and will seek to have those charges moved to adult court, where Kemp already is charged with murder in connection with the death of Ted Lawson.

During a review hearing for Kemp on Thursday, 54A District Judge Stacia Buchanan ruled Kemp should remain in the Ingham County Jail and ordered that his communication privileges be suspended except for contact with the Ingham County public defender's office, which is representing him in the murder case.

"We are very concerned about (the safety of) the witnesses in this case," Deputy Chief Assistant Ingham County Prosecutor Bill Crino told Buchanan during the hearing.

Crino said Kemp threatened to harm or kill witnesses.

After the hearing, Prosecutor John Dewane said he would seek to have the witness intimidation allegations adjudicated in adult court. Witness intimidation is not among the crimes for which a juvenile can automatically be waived to adult court, he said.

Dewane also said his office has authorized intimidation charges against three adults in connection with the case. He did not immediately identify them or disclose details about the allegations.

Kemp is accused of fatally shooting Lawson, 63, on the afternoon of Oct. 8 while Lawson was canvassing for a political candidate. Lawson was well-known in political circles and had worked on many election campaigns for Democrats. Police and prosecutors said they believed the shooting was not related to Lawson's political views or activities.

According to a police affidavit, Kemp was with two other teenagers on the day Lawson was shot, and one of them said he saw Kemp shoot Lawson after asking him for a dollar.

Dewane previously said he opted to charge Kemp as an adult because of the nature of the offense and the youth's previous interactions with the court system.

In Thursday's hearing, Crino said Kemp had four prior contacts with the juvenile court system, three of them involving assaultive conduct, and was on absconder status from Eaton County at the time Lawson was killed.

He asked that Kemp remain in custody in the jail and that his communication privileges with non-inmates be suspended.

Buchanon ruled that Kemp should remain at the jail, where he is being housed separately from adult inmates.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Prosecutors: Boy charged with killing Ted Lawson threatened witnesses