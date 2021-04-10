Prosecutors: Boy shot by police was with man who fired gun

  • Jacob Perea, 7, left and Juan Perea, 9 holds signs on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, as they attend a press conference following the death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was shot by a Chicago Police officer at about 2 a.m. on March 29 in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue near Farragut Career Academy High School. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
  • Police work at the scene of a fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy by a Chicago Police officer on Monday, March 29, 2021 in Chicago. Calls for the release of body camera video of the fatal shooting of the 13-year-old boy by a Chicago Police officer are growing louder both within and outside the department. As the agency that investigates police shootings says it is investigating if there is a legal way to release the video of Monday's shooting of Adam Toledo, Police Superintendent David Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot both say it should be released. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)
  • Members of Chicago's Little Village Community Council march on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 to protest against the death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was shot by a Chicago Police officer at about 2 a.m. on March 29 in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue near Farragut Career Academy High School. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
  • A make shift memorial was made by community members, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in the memory 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was shot by a Chicago Police officer at about 2 a.m. on March 29 in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue near Farragut Career Academy High School. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
1 / 4

Chicago Violence

Jacob Perea, 7, left and Juan Perea, 9 holds signs on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, as they attend a press conference following the death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was shot by a Chicago Police officer at about 2 a.m. on March 29 in an alley west of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue near Farragut Career Academy High School. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
Associated Press
·1 min read

CHICAGO (AP) — A young man who was with a 13-year-old boy fatally shot by a Chicago police officer last month fired the rounds that drew the officer's attention, prosecutors said Saturday.

Ruben Roman, 21, is seen on video firing the weapon that brought police to the Little Village neighborhood on the night of March 29. He and 13-year-old Adam Toledo fled the scene together, with officers in pursuit, prosecutors said.

Roman was arrested as another officer chased Toledo, who was holding a gun when the officer shot him, prosecutors said. That gun matched the spent cartridge casings that were found in the area where Roman was firing, prosecutors said.

“If the defendant does not bring the 13-year-old with him, if he doesn’t bring his gun with him while on gun offender probation, if he doesn’t shoot that gun seven to eight times on a city street with the victim standing in arms length of him while he’s firing those shots … none of it would have happened,” Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said in court, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Roman’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Courtney Smallwood, vigorously rejected the implication that Roman is responsible for Toledo’s death, noting that the gun was allegedly recovered from Toledo.

“The victim is dead at the hand of the Chicago police officers, not my client,” she said, calling Toledo’s death “tragic.”

Roman was ordered held on $150,000 bond on charges of child endangerment and gun possession.

Recommended Stories

  • 16-year-old girl shot in West Philadelphia, police say

    Philadelphia police are investigating after a shooting injured a 16-year-old girl on Thursday night.

  • State trooper killed during standoff with barricaded suspect in Iowa

    The slain trooper has been identified as Sgt. Jim Smith, a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol.

  • The defender who might be elusive for Dolphins and outside-the-box front-seven solutions

    There’s no greater need for the Dolphins on defense in this draft than finding another edge rusher, a position where Miami is lacking after the offseason jettisoning of Kyle Van Noy (released) and Shaq Lawson (traded to Houston for linebacker Benardrick McKinney).

  • Man fatally shot Friday inside Kansas City, Kansas home

    Police were investigating a homicide Friday afternoon in the 2200 block of Birch.

  • Prince Philip was the gruff figure at heart of Britain's monarchy

    A blunt-speaking naval officer who as Queen Elizabeth's dutiful consort helped modernise the British monarchy, Prince Philip might be best remembered for his gruff public persona. Outspoken and irascible, Philip lived in the shadow of the woman he married at Westminster Abbey in 1947 and always walked a step behind the queen at the thousands of ceremonial events they attended during her reign, the longest in British history. Though he had no official role, Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was one of the most influential figures in the royal family for more than 70 years.

  • Officer shot in foot, suspect dead after police return fire

    Authorities have identified the man who Philadelphia police say shot an officer during a traffic stop on Wednesday night in the city's Logan neighborhood. The man died in a gun battle with police.

  • 14-year-old girl shot in East Baltimore, police say

    Police said a 14-year-old girl was shot Thursday afternoon in East Baltimore.

  • Hot ‘Monk’ Model Arrested by Myanmar Military in Protest Crackdown

    A Burmese actor and model was recently arrested by Myanmar military forces as part of a crackdown on celebrities that support their opposition. Paing Takhon, 24, went viral last January after photos of him dressed up as a hot “monk” were posted on social media. Takhon had more than a million Instagram followers last month, with many of his fans from Myanmar and Thailand.

  • Home Alone: Meghan Markle Will Not Accompany Prince Harry To Prince Philip’s Funeral

    Prince Harry will fly to the UK to attend the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, who died Friday, without his pregnant wife, Meghan Markle, a royal spokesperson confirmed Saturday. “The Duke of Sussex is planning to attend. The Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her physician not to travel. So the duke will […]

  • Trump in 2024? He says only that 'a Republican' will win

    Former President Donald Trump plans to affirm his commitment to the Republican Party — and raise the possibility that someone else will be the GOP's next presidential nominee — in a closed-door speech to donors Saturday night. Trump's message, outlined in prepared remarks obtained by The Associated Press, comes as GOP officials seek to downplay an intraparty feud over Trump's continued leadership in Republican politics, his commitment to party fundraising and his plans for 2024. While Trump's advisers report he will emphasize party unity, he is famously known to go off script.

  • Feds charge 3 more in massive California unemployment fraud

    Federal prosecutors said Friday that they have charged three Southern California women with using prison inmates' names to bilk a state agency out of a combined nearly $1.25 million in coronavirus-related unemployment benefits, the latest allegations in an ongoing scandal that has cost hundreds of millions of dollars. The three are among a dozen charged just in the greater Los Angeles area and among 150 charged federally nationwide with exploiting federal benefits that were supposed to aid those who lost their jobs during the pandemic. Much of that fraud has been in California, where state auditors in January said the troubled Employment Development Department approved at least $810 million in the names of roughly 45,000 inmates, some of them on death row.

  • South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine, Israeli study says

    The coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa can "break through" Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to some extent, a real-world data study in Israel found, though its prevalence in the country is low and the research has not been peer reviewed. The South African variant, B.1.351, was found to make up about 1% of all the COVID-19 cases across all the people studied, according to the study by Tel Aviv University and Israel's largest healthcare provider, Clalit. But among patients who had received two doses of the vaccine, the variant's prevalence rate was eight times higher than those unvaccinated - 5.4% versus 0.7%.

  • Prince Harry will attend Prince Philip's funeral without Meghan Markle, who didn't get permission to fly

    Prince Harry will attend Prince Philip's funeral, which is set to be held April 17. Markle, who's pregnant, didn't get medical clearance to fly.

  • Lightning acquire Savard from Blue Jackets in 3-team trade

    The defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning acquired defenseman David Savard from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-team trade Saturday that also involves the Detroit Red Wings. Tampa Bay gave up a 2021 first-round pick and a 2022 third-rounder to Columbus for Savard and sent a 2021 fourth-rounder to Detroit. The Blue Jackets retained half of Savard’s $4.25 million salary-cap hit and the Red Wings got involved to pick up a quarter of it to help the cap-strapped Lightning.

  • NASA delays Mars helicopter flight after a crucial rotor-blade-spinning test ended abruptly

    Ingenuity was supposed to spin its blades at full speed on Friday, but a "watchdog" timer that identifies issues abruptly cut the test short.

  • Nearly 40% of Marines have so far declined to receive a vaccine to protect against the coronavirus

    Of the 123,500 Marines who have been offered a vaccine, about 48,000 said no, while about 75,500 agreed to get one, according to data obtained by CNN.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech have asked US regulators to make their COVID-19 vaccine available to adolescents ages 12 to 15

    The vaccine showed "100 percent efficacy" and triggered a "robust antibody response" in trials with adolescents, the companies announced last month.

  • Fox News host suggests connection between Prince Philip's death and Harry and Meghan interview

    The U.K.'s Prince Philip died on Friday at 99 after recently spending a month in the hospital and dealing with numerous health issues. But it didn't take long for pundits to start suggesting Meghan Markle was to blame. After Buckingham Palace confirmed Philip's death on Friday, Fox News' Brian Kilmeade in a Fox & Friends segment brought up Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recent bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired while he was in the hospital. Although Kilmeade didn't explicitly blame the two for his death, he quoted Piers Morgan's previous objections to the timing of the interview and added, "Evidently, it definitely added to his stress." "There are reports that he was enraged after the interview and the fallout from the interview with Oprah Winfrey," Kilmeade also said. "So here he is trying to recover and then he gets hit with that." Philip was hospitalized "after feeling unwell" in February and ended up being treated for an infection and undergoing a procedure for a heart condition, Buckingham Palace said. He was released from the hospital about a week after the interview aired. Brian Kilmeade cites Piers Morgan to again suggest that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry killed Prince Philip with their Oprah interview. (h/t @tylermonroe7) pic.twitter.com/EhbP7cM2qS — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 9, 2021 More stories from theweek.com7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyHow red states silence urban votersYou should start a keyhole garden

  • Photos show people flocking to Buckingham Palace to mourn Prince Philip's death with flowers and flags

    Despite the palace's discouragement, crowds mourned with flowers and tributes outside Buckingham Palace following Prince Philip's death on Friday.

  • Biden on Prince Philip: 'I admired the devil out of him'

    President Biden joined world leaders in paying tribute to Prince Philip, who died Friday at 99.