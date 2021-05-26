Prosecutors say the brakes on an Italian cable car were 'tampered with' before it crashed and left 14 people dead

The cable-car wreckage covered with a tarp on May 26 on the slopes of the Mottarone peak above Stresa, Piedmont, in Italy. Miguel Medina/Getty Images

The brakes on the cable car that crashed Sunday in Italy were "tampered with," prosecutors said.

The cable car plunged about 65 feet, or 20 meters, to the ground and left 14 people dead.

Three people were detained on Wednesday, authorities said, according to The Guardian.

The brakes on the northern Italy cable car that crashed Sunday were "tampered with" and three people have been detained, prosecutors said.

According to a report from The Guardian, authorities said the cable car's emergency braking system had been intentionally tampered with to "avoid disruptions" to the service.

The news was first reported by Ansa, the Italian news outlet.

The three people detained are the owner of the company that manages the tramway, the director of the tramway's management company, and its operational chief, according to the report.

