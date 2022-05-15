Prosecutors: Britany Barron denies an affair took place

May 15—As the trial begins on Tuesday in the grisly 2020 murder and beheading of a Keene man, authorities took the unusual step last week of disavowing a key part of the case — that the wife of accused murderer Armando Barron was having an extramarital affair with the victim.

That conflicts with an interview that Britany Barron, 33, gave police as they investigated the murder and beheading of Jonathan Amerault, who was 25 when he died in September 2020. During the interview with New Hampshire State Police, Britany said her husband, while going through her phone, discovered she was having an extramarital affair, according to affidavits filed by homicide prosecutors to justify her husband's arrest.

What followed was a horrendous tale.

Armando, 32, allegedly beat both his wife and Amerault, and shot Amerault dead when his wife refused to do it. They drove north for 200 miles to a site near the town of Errol, and he had her behead the corpse.

Trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday at Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene, where Armando Barron faces a slew of charges, including first-degree murder, domestic assault, kidnapping and reckless conduct.

Last week, a spokesman for Attorney General John Formella, whose office prosecutes homicides, said Britany Barron now says there was no affair.

"Certainly, we have no evidence of an affair," said spokesman Michael Garrity. "Bottom line is whatever they thought initially, Britany Barron is adamant there was no affair."

Prosecutors are expected to portray Britany Barron, who is slated to testify at trial, as a victim of her husband. But Armando Barron's lawyers have argued that Britany was an accomplice to the murder, and they want the judge to point that out to the jury.

Homicide prosecutors rarely discuss their high-profile cases outside the courtroom. Garrity said there is no grand design to change the narrative; Britany's family just wanted the information put out.

But if there wasn't an affair, that could help the prosecution win a first-degree murder conviction, according to an experienced defense attorney.

Discovery of an affair could enrage a spouse, and if defense lawyers can prove Armando Barron was acting out of passion, they could argue the jury can convict him only of second-degree murder, said Tony Sculimbrene, a Nashua criminal defense lawyer with 18 years experience.

"The classic law school example of passion is you catch someone having an affair," Sculimbrene said. The difference would be at sentencing. A first-degree murder conviction carries a sentence of life without parole; a second-degree conviction allows for parole.

Prosecutors spent several days picking a jury, which was finally seated Friday.

The trial is expected to begin Tuesday morning. A bus will transport jurors to three locations: the center of Jaffrey, close to the 63 Main St. address where the Barron family had lived; Teleflex, the Jaffrey employer where Britany and Amerault worked; and the Annett Wayside State Park in Rindge.

The park is where Armando Barron is accused of luring Amerault and then beating him, ordering his wife to kill him and eventually shooting Amerault himself. The incident took place during the overnight hours of Sept. 19, 2020.

Two days later, Fish and Game conservation officers found Britany Barron alone at a campsite at Atkinson and Gilmanton Academy Grant. She admitted, "I'm in big trouble," and the officers found a headless body underneath a tarp.

Britany Barron has pleaded guilty to three charges of falsifying physical evidence, one involving sawing Amerault's head from the corpse.

She was jailed for about a year awaiting resolution of her case and then imprisoned for seven months before being released on parole.

"She faces the trauma of having to relive all this when she's called as a witness in Armando Barron's murder trial," her lawyer, Richard Guerriero, said shortly after her parole hearing.

The court system is set for an onslaught of media coverage. It has set up a courthouse media filing area with wifi access and a staging area outside the courthouse for television feeds.

The lead prosecutor is Benjamin Agati, the head of the homicide prosecution unit in Formella's office.

Armando Barron's lawyers are Meredith Lugo and Morgan Taggart-Hampton, public defenders in the Keene office.

In New Hampshire, homicide prosecutors often agree to plead down a first-degree murder charge to second-degree with a lengthy minimum sentence. Sculimbrene gave three reasons a plea would not happen: prosecutors don't want anything less than the toughest sentence, the defendant refuses to plead, or defense lawyers think they can get a conviction on a lesser charge.

A typical murder trial involves complex issues of law, expert witnesses and long days.

"It's the big dance (for public defenders)," Sculimbrene said. "It's nothing short of an all-consuming affair."

