Prosecutors: Capitol riot investigation to be 'one of the largest in American history'

An ongoing probe into the Capitol riot is expected to be "one of the largest in American history," prosecutors have said as they reveal plans to charge about 100 more suspects.

U.S. attorneys in Capitol riot cases on Friday sought 60-day delays due to the large amount of evidence and defendants, with prosecutors writing that "the investigation and prosecution of the Capitol attack will likely be one of the largest in American history, both in terms of the number of defendants prosecuted and the nature and volume of the evidence," Politico reported.

Among the evidence prosecutors pointed to included over 15,000 hours of surveillance and body cam footage, while authorities are also in the process of reviewing 210,000 tips and 80,000 interviews with witnesses, according to Politico. Prosecutors called this "likely the most complex investigation ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice."

More than 300 people have so far faced charges in connection with the riot, during which supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on the day Congress was meeting to certify the 2020 presidential election results. According to ABC News, federal prosecutors also said in a court filing Friday that the government "expects that at least one hundred additional individuals will be charged," adding, "the number of defendants charged and the volume of potentially discoverable materials will only continue to grow."

