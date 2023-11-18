Prosecutors in Chad Daybell case ask judge to move trial back to east Idaho

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Prosecutors in the Chad Daybell case asked the judge this week to move his trial from the Boise area back to eastern Idaho.

In a motion filed Wednesday, prosecutors in the complex murder case argued that it’s been more than two years since the bodies of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan were found on Daybell’s property in eastern Idaho which had garnered intense media coverage, documents obtained by East Idaho News show.

Chad Daybell’s attorney motions to remove death penalty

Additionally, prosecutors maintained in the filing that the populous Ada County, where Daybell’s trial was relocated, was itself a place where coverage of the case was “pervasive and extensive.” Boise is located in Ada County.

“The State has always, and continues, to maintain that a fair and impartial jury can be held in Fremont County,” the motion states. Fremont County is located in eastern Idaho.

Should the judge not move the trial back to Fremont County, the prosecutors asked that it be moved to a venue closer to eastern Idaho and one less expansive than Ada County.

Daybell’s wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, was tried and convicted in the Boise area in July for her role in the deaths of her children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and Daybell’s former wife, Tammy Daybell.

Chad Daybell is also charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the children’s deaths and that of his ex-wife.

In another motion filed this week, prosecutors also renewed their objection to having cameras in the court, East Idaho News reports. They argued that the cameras would lead to “excessive publicity” and could cause complications in jury selection.

Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial

The attorney representing Chad Daybell has asked for cameras to be in the courtroom, saying that his client wants a “public trial.”

Earlier this month, Daybell’s attorneys filed a motion to remove the death penalty, arguing that Lori Vallow Daybell did not face it, despite her being “more culpable” in the killings.

The attorneys cited prosecutors’ arguments in Lori Daybell’s trial that she was the mastermind behind the murders and manipulated Chad Daybell.

Both Lori and Chad Daybell were indicted in May of 2021, following the discovery of Vallow and Ryan’s bodies in shallow graves on the husband’s property. Chad Daybell’s trial is slated for April 1.

