Prosecutors' challenge in Capitol riot probe: The Oath Keeper who didn't go inside

Del Quentin Wilber
·8 min read
Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks during a rally outside the White House in Washington, Sunday, June 25, 2017. Rhodes was one of many speakers at the &quot;Rally Against Political Violence,&quot; that was to condemn the attack on Republican congressmen during their June 14 baseball practice in Virginia and the &quot;depictions of gruesome displays of brutality against sitting U.S. national leaders.&quot; (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
The Justice Department is investigating Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. (Susan Walsh / Associated Press)

The Justice Department has brought charges against more than 400 people who stormed the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, but one of its most pivotal potential cases involves a man who never set foot inside the building.

The probe highlights the Justice Department's focus on holding accountable leaders of militia and far-right groups whom prosecutors suspect played significant roles in encouraging and plotting the storming of the Capitol Jan. 6. It also underscores the difficulty in bringing cases against individuals who kept physical distance from the melee.

Federal prosecutors are seeking to build a criminal case against Stewart Rhodes, the firebrand founder of the anti-government Oath Keepers, on charges he conspired with members of his far-right organization to block the counting of electoral votes that day, according to federal law enforcement officials and a review of court documents.

"There is always a greater challenge in implicating leaders and people who may be smart enough to keep away from the actual crime scenes," said James Trusty, a former top Justice Department gang prosecutor.

The Oath Keepers leader has not been indicted, but 12 members of the Oath Keepers have been charged with conspiracy in an indictment that identifies Rhodes as "Person One," a leader who urged his followers to descend on Washington and communicated extensively with those who stormed the building. All 12 have pleaded not guilty. Separately, one member of the Oath Keepers, who was not alleged to have been part of that conspiracy, on Friday became the first person to plead guilty to participating in the riot.

Rhodes, a 55-year-old Montana resident, could not be reached for comment. He has said he has done nothing wrong, telling the Washington Post in March that “we had no plan to enter the Capitol, zero plan to do that.” Those who went into the Capitol “went totally off mission,” Rhodes told the newspaper.

In a speech late last month in Laredo, Texas, he seemed resigned to being charged in the attack. “I may go to jail soon," he said.

A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment about Rhodes or the broader investigation into the Oath Keepers.

Federal prosecutors say the vast majority of the more than 400 people charged in the Capitol riot either entered the building or assaulted police officers. Many were caught on video, or identified after they posted incriminating photos and statements on social media. Authorities have arrested at least 20 California residents accused of participating in the riot but not being part of extremists groups. Those charged include Gina Bisignano, a Beverly Hills esthetician and eyelash stylist, and Christian Secor, a UCLA student.

The Justice Department will face a tougher time targeting leaders of militia and extremists groups who did not enter the fray for a host of reasons, former prosecutors said. The Justice Department has not publicly disclosed the leaders whom they may be scrutinizing. Law enforcement officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing inquiry, confirmed earlier news reports that Rhodes is under investigation.

Such probes require time-consuming tactics more commonly associated with taking down drug gangs and the Mafia, and they do not always pan out. Militia and extremist groups have tended to use encrypted applications to communicate, making it difficult for authorities to get a full picture into their plans. The alleged plotting took place over just a few weeks. In going after organized criminal groups, on the other hand, prosecutors frequently have years worth of crimes to target.

Legal experts said those hurdles will force authorities to rely extensively on cooperation from lower-level members of extremist groups in building cases against leaders. Such cooperation is no sure thing. The former prosecutors noted that Oath Keepers, for example, hold fervent anti-government beliefs and, so far, don't face the kinds of lengthy prison sentences that frequently convince drug offenders to provide information in exchange for leniency.

But prosecutors may have taken a step in that direction Friday when heavy metal guitarist Jon Schaffer, reportedly a founding member of the Oath Keepers, pleaded guilty Friday to two felony charges that he participated in the riot and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in exchange for a lighter sentence. The 53-year-old was not charged in the 12-person Oath Keepers conspiracy indictment, and it's not clear what information the Indiana resident might provide about Rhodes or others in the organization.

“The government typically develops cases against lower-level people in the hopes of obtaining their cooperation to target those at higher levels with greater decision-making authority,” said Gregg Bernstein, a former federal prosecutor. “It works its way up. That looks like what is going on here."

Rhodes founded the Oath Keepers in 2009 to purportedly protect the rights of U.S. citizens from shadowy elites. A darling of extremist and militia groups and known for wearing a black patch over an eye he lost in a gun accident, the 55-year-old Montana resident focused his recruitment efforts on current and former military and law enforcement personnel. He maintained that such highly trained people would be best positioned to thwart government leaders from imposing tyranny. In more recent years the Oath Keepers pivoted to supporting then-President Trump against what they feared was a "Deep State" coup.

By November, Rhodes had become an ardent backer of the former president’s falsehood-filled campaign to overturn an election he lost. On Jan. 4, prosecutors say, Rhodes posted an article on the group's website urging "patriots" to descend on Washington to “stand tall in support of President Trump’s fight to defeat the enemies foreign and domestic who are attempting a coup.”

In indictments and court filings, federal prosecutors detailed Rhodes' role in encouraging and organizing Oath Keepers' activities in Washington and his communications with his members before, during and after the siege, which left five people dead and scores of others injured. Rhodes watched the confrontation safely from the Capitol grounds.

In accusing the 12 Oath Keepers of conspiring on Jan. 6, prosecutors alleged in court papers that Rhodes and Oath Keepers engaged in a long-running group discussion on an encrypted app, Signal, in which they “were activating plans to use force on January 6."

“Prior to the operation," prosecutors wrote, Rhodes and the other Oath Keepers "discussed topics such as what kind of weapons to bring, using handheld radios to communicate during the January 6 operation and, according to Person One, the existence of 'several well equipped QRFs outside DC' ” and “many, many others, from other groups, who will be watching and waiting on the outside in case of worst case scenarios.”

Prosecutors said a QRF was what the group called a “Quick Reaction Force” of heavily armed men and women stationed in jurisdictions that did not have Washington's strict gun laws.

Rhodes came to Washington on Jan. 5 and helped oversee security Oath Keepers provided for various Trump associates at the next day's Stop the Steal rally and associated events, according to associates and court filings. Among those who received Oath Keepers security: Roger Stone, a close friend of Trump and Republican political operative.

After Trump's rally on the Ellipse — in which the former president urged his followers to "fight like hell" for him — Rhodes and other Oath Keepers headed to the Capitol. Throughout the morning and afternoon, Rhodes touched base with Oath Keepers by phone and over the group signal chat, prosecutors alleged in court filings.

In the most recent indictment, prosecutors alleged Rhodes and members of the Oath Keepers called each other a half-dozen times in the hours and minutes before the Capitol was stormed. Prosecutors cited as “critically” important a 97-second call between Rhodes and a Florida leader of the Oath Keepers just before that man and seven others formed a “stack” formation and pushed through police and into the building.

As the siege played out, prosecutors alleged Rhodes praised those trying to get inside the building. “Patriots are taking it into their own hands,” he wrote in a group chat, according to prosecutors. “They’ve had enough.”

He also posted a photograph of the Capitol, saying it showed “patriots pounding on doors,” prosecutors wrote in court papers. The New York Times and the Washington Post have reported previously that Rhodes is under Justice Department investigation.

Steven Levin, a former prosecutor, said authorities can't rely on innuendo if they want to charge Rhodes. They will need someone who can explain what was said during the phone calls.

"The 97-second phone conversation is evidence, but you need someone to fill in the substance of the conversation," Levin said. "You can't just assume that the leader said go storm the Capitol ... Building cases against such leaders will be difficult for that reason. They are far harder to make than going after those caught on video."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Anti-Asian Hate Crimes in LA More Than Doubled in 2020, LAPD Report Reveals

    A report prepared by the Los Angeles Police Department found that hate crimes against Asian Americans in LA more than doubled compared to past years. Significant increase: The analysis, submitted to the Police Commission last week, noted there were 15 documented cases of hate crimes against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in 2020 compared to seven in 2019 and nine in 2018, reports the Los Angeles Times. Out of the 15, nine of them were classified as battery and five were either criminal threats or aggravated assault.

  • Police searching for 2 women who grabbed necklace off 84-year-old in Brooklyn

    Police are searching for the two women who grabbed a necklace off an 84-year-old woman in Brooklyn.

  • U.S. Supreme Court doubts 'green cards' for some protected migrants

    U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday appeared reluctant to let people who have been allowed to stay in the United States on humanitarian grounds apply to become permanent residents if they entered the country illegally. The justices heard arguments in an appeal by a married couple from El Salvador who were granted so-called Temporary Protected Status of a lower court ruling that barred their applications for permanent residency, also known as a green card, because of their unlawful entry. The case could affect thousands of immigrants, many of whom have lived in the United States for years.

  • Watch NASA's first Mars drone flight make history

    The twin-rotor whirligig's debut on the Red Planet marked a 21st-century Wright Brothers moment for NASA, which said success could pave the way for new modes of exploration onMars and other destinations in the solar system, such as Venus and Saturn's moon Titan.A black-and-white photo taken by a downward-pointing onboard camera while the helicopter was aloft showed the distinct shadow cast by Ingenuity in the Martian sunlight onto the ground just below it.Mission managers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory near Los Angeles burst into applause and cheers as engineering data beamed back from Mars confirmed that the 4-pound solar-powered helicopter had performed its maiden 40-second flight precisely as planned three hours earlier.The robot rotorcraft was programmed to ascend 10 feet straight up, then hover and rotate in place over the Martian surface for half a minute before settling back down on its four legs.

  • Remains of previously unknown dinosaur discovered in Chile

    Titanosaur species found in Atacama desert, now a barren land but which millions of years ago would have provided herbivore with lush plant life to feed on

  • Trump says he is ‘beyond seriously’ considering 2024 presidential run, misses ‘helping people’

    Former president gives first sit down interview with major news network since he left for Florida

  • Could Europe's most powerful soccer clubs effectively kill the World Cup?

    Things are complicated in the world of European soccer at the moment. The continent's most powerful clubs — Manchester United, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and several others from England, Italy, and Spain — are attempting to form their own "Super League," much to the chagrin of their domestic leagues and UEFA, the sport's European governing body. Basically, it comes down to money; the venture would be lucrative for the clubs, and not so lucrative for the UEFA, leaving the two sides in an apparent standoff. The whole thing may wind up being a bluff by the clubs to get more money from UEFA's Champions League, an annual continent-wide competition featuring the best teams from several domestic leagues, but right now it's unclear just how serious either side is. If no one blinks, the world's most famous competition, the FIFA World Cup, may wind up in the middle of the dispute. On Monday, UEFA's president Aleksander Čeferin confirmed that any players who participate in the Super League "will be banned" from playing in the World Cup or the European Football Championship. "They will not be allowed to play for their national teams," he said, adding that sanctions against the clubs and players would come "as soon as possible," per Italian soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano. FIFA has also previously said the players would be ineligible for international competitions, suggesting players from non-European countries would be affected. The World Cup would go on as planned, but if the threat is ultimately realized, many of the world's greatest players would be absent, which, it's safe to say, is not a desirable outcome and could potentially greatly diminish the event. That scenario would have consequences for the U.S. men's national team, as well, considering several of its young stars, most notably 22-year-old Cristian Pulisic (who plays for Chelsea, a would-be Super League participant), would be subject to the ban. Read a full explainer of the situation at CBS Sports. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyFauci flubs the freedom question

  • Virginia students given 'shocking' race-based survey to answer

    'The Ingraham Angle' host takes a closer look at woke 'propaganda' infiltrating schools

  • Supreme Court scraps last GOP election lawsuit, ending five-month challenge to results

    The decision has wider implications for future elections

  • Secret Republican memo that ‘would burn down the internet’ revealed

    Republican lawmakers seek to modify Section 230 to rein in big technology firms

  • Australia-New Zealand travel bubble launches with lopsided demand

    A testing and quarantine free travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand launched with lopsided demand, according to airlines and data firms, with an unusually high number of the travellers departing from Australia. The initial results from Asia's first restriction-free travel bubble since the pandemic hit, which opened on Monday, showed that travel patterns can depart from their norms after such a long closure and may take time to return to normal. "Right now, it's one-way traffic, with almost three times as much travel going to New Zealand as in the opposite direction," said Olivier Ponti, vice president insights at travel data firm ForwardKeys.

  • New York opens investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo’s book

    State’s attorney general will examine possible use of resources in ‘development and promotion’ of his writing

  • Basketball star Scottie Pippen pays emotional tribute after death of 33-year-old son

    ‘Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA’

  • What to Watch on Tuesday: Hulu premieres new Bigfoot documentary series

    In addition to “Sasquatch,” we get a new docuseries set in the Philly DA’s office and a new drama on Freeform.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • Frank plagued by launch issues as Parler returns to Apple app store

    Mike Lindell says new ‘free speech’ site hit by cyberattack on first day of operation

  • Derek Chauvin trial: When will we have a verdict?

    Jury will begin deliberating following closing arguments

  • Help Wanted: SC Gov. McMaster, state agencies launching job fair for veterans

    Registration is now open for the May 4 virtual career fair.

  • Watch NASA attempt history with test flight of remote-control Mars helicopter Ingenuity

    NASA will attempt to fly a remote-control helicopter on Mars early Monday, aiming for humanity's first powered, controlled flight on another planet. The solar-powered lightweight helicopter, Ingenuity, hitched a ride to Mars on the belly of the Perseverance rover, which will help Ingenuity communicate with mission control and also record the test flight from about 330 feet away. NASA will try to get Ingenuity to rise to about 10 feet above the Martian surface, hover for about 20 seconds, then land back at its airfield in Jerezo Crater. Ingenuity is the product of six years of work at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California. This will be the second attempt to get it in the air, after a "watchdog" timer glitch forced NASA to call off an April 11 test flight. NASA successfully tested the rotors on Friday, and it has a plan and a backup plan for Monday's flight, wrote MiMi Aung, Ingenuity project manager at JPL. If Plan A doesn't work, Perseverance will send Ingenuity an update for its flight control software, putting off the test flight for several more days. "Our team considers Monday's attempted first flight like a rocket launch: We're doing everything we can to make it a success, but we also know that we may have to scrub and try again," Aung wrote in an April 17 post. "In engineering, there is always uncertainty, but this is what makes working on advanced technology so exciting and rewarding. We have to continually innovate and develop solutions to new challenges. And we get to try things others have only dreamed of." The test flight will commence at about 3:30 a.m. EDT, but the data and images won't reach Earth for another few hours. NASA's JPL will broadcast the flight starting at 6:15 a.m. EDT, and you can watch the livestream below. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyFauci flubs the freedom question

  • Covid: Delhi announces lockdown as India's cases surge

    With record daily spikes all last week, the Indian capital is now the worst-hit city in the country.