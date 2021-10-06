Prosecutors challenge former Northwestern professor’s version of the killing of his boyfriend

CHICAGO — The ex-Northwestern professor charged with murder in the 2017 slaying of his boyfriend took the stand again Wednesday for questioning by Cook County prosecutors, who sought to discredit his testimony that the stabbing was committed by someone else during what he thought would be a safe, sexual encounter.

Wyndham Lathem had several opportunities to ask for help or contact authorities afterward, he acknowledged under cross-examination, but instead he took a shower, threw out his phone and went on the run with Andrew Warren, whom he said committed the stabbing. They were on the run for more than a week before they turned themselves in.

“You see your boyfriend dead on the ground covered in blood,” Assistant State’s Attorney Craig Engebretson said. Lathem wiped away tears. “Knowing that Andrew Warren has killed your boyfriend, you run away from Andrew Warren?”

“I confront Andrew Warren,” Lathem said.

“So you don’t run away?” Engebretson asked. “… Your boyfriend’s butchered on the ground by someone you barely know, now’s the time to get brave and confront him?”

Lathem said he hid in the bathroom, then looked for his phone so he could call 911. In a state of shock, he said, he stayed in the apartment and showered, then left with Warren.

“You don’t need to look for your phone to get help, you need to walk out the front door and get your neighbor’s help.” Engebretson said. “… Instead you stayed with Andrew Warren and you start getting rid of evidence.”

Warren, Lathem’s onetime co-defendant, took the stand last week and told jurors that killing 26-year-old Trenton Cornell had been Lathem’s idea. Lathem paid to fly Warren to Chicago from England as part of a suicidal pact to kill each other, but instead Lathem ended up stabbing Cornell to death with Warren’s help, he testified.

Lathem, by contrast, testified this week that he had invited Warren over for a threesome with Cornell, and the three of them used crystal meth. Lathem said he showed Warren a jagged drywall knife and said they could use it, intending it to be a part of consensual, safe “knife play.” Instead, he said, Warren attacked Cornell out of nowhere while the three of them were in bed together, and Lathem escaped to hide in the bathroom.

Cornell was stabbed and sliced nearly 80 times, according to testimony last week from the county’s chief medical examiner. Jurors have seen gruesome photos and video of Lathem’s apartment after the killing.

Lathem acknowledged Wednesday that in the days leading up to and after the stabbing, he erased his MacBook, disabled location information on his iPad and reset it, and threw out his cellphone.

By way of explanation, Lathem has testified that he wiped his MacBook because he was supposed to return it to the institution that gave it to him as part of a job offer that had fallen through. And he claimed that he disabled his location so Cornell couldn’t see what he was up to with Warren, whom he at one point saw as a romantic prospect. He also testified that he threw out his phone after the stabbing because he feared getting in trouble for having texted about drugs and drug use.

Prosecutors on Wednesday also introduced evidence purportedly showing that Lathem chatted with people online about “snuff,” which Lathem described on the stand as fantasy in which someone role-plays dying.

Lathem said he did not recall making any of the specific snuff-related posts prosecutors displayed, but acknowledged that he would have those types of conversations online.

The mention is the closest prosecutors have come to telling jurors what was initially portrayed as the motivation for the murder. Four years ago, they said Lathem and Warren had communicated online about a shared sexual fantasy that involved killing other people and each other, and claimed that killing Cornell was part of carrying out that fantasy. But prosecutors at the actual trial have not yet made that specific claim.

Prosecutors on Wednesday also again played portions of a video Lathem sent his parents when he was on the run, in which he says he killed Cornell.

“You don’t ever say ‘we killed,’ correct?” Engebretson said. “(You) … don’t ever say ‘Andy killed.’”

On further questioning from his defense attorneys Wednesday, Lathem said that he had been wracked with guilt and believed he could be legally culpable for Cornell’s death.

And defense attorneys played a separate video Lathem recorded of himself while on the lam, this one addressing his friends. He speaks about “what I made happen,” rather than making an outright statement that he killed someone.

“I put into motion the series of events that led to Trent’s death,” Lathem explained Wednesday on the stand. “(It) started by bringing Andrew Warren over to my apartment, continuing with me giving Andrew Warren crystal meth that night. For introducing knife play without an explanation, (to) someone who didn’t understand the concept.”

Jurors are expected to hear closing arguments and begin deliberations Thursday.

