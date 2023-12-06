Prosecutors charge 22-year-old with murder in shooting outside Wendy’s in Platte City

Platte County prosecutors have charged a 22-year-old man with murder in a double shooting outside of a Northland Kansas City Wendy’s restaurant last month that left an 18-year-old dead.

Terrion M. Gully-Henry, 22, of Leavenworth, is accused of felony murder and armed criminal action stemming from the fatal shooting of Kareem Z. Hassan, whose brother was also wounded, in Platte City on Nov. 15.

“When someone dies in Platte County during an alleged drug deal, we’re going to turn over every stone to try to hold accountable the person we believe is responsible,” Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said in a statement Tuesday.

“I thank the Platte City Police Department and the Kansas City Metro Squad for their tireless efforts in this case.”

Gully-Henry has been held without bond in the Platte County jail since Nov. 27 on a felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance. Authorities allege Gully-Henry tried to sell two ounces of marijuana to one of the victims.

On Nov. 15, police responded to the shooting at the Wendy’s at 1400 Platte Falls Road where they found two gunshot victims on the south side of the parking lot.

One had been shot in the head and the other in the neck. Both were taken to a hospital and police used a fingerprint scanner to identify them. Police learned that the victims were brothers who shared a residence in Platte County.

Surveillance video gathered from businesses in the area showed the two brothers in a silver Ford Mustang parked near an SUV behind the Wendy’s. At one point that evening, the SUV is seen accelerating out of the parking lot as the two gunshot victims are on the ground, according to an affidavit filed in support of criminal charges for Gully-Henry.

Investigators found a Snapchat conversation between one of the gunshot victims and a person they later determined to be Gully-Henry. The conversation allegedly revealed that they agreed to meet at a QuikTrip near the Wendy’s for a suspected drug transaction.

After the shooting, authorities allege a cellphone number associated with Gully-Henry was used to call his mother. Records also showed the same device was in the Platte City area at the time of the shooting, the affidavit says.

Gully-Henry was arraigned on the fresh charges during a hearing Tuesday in Platte County Circuit Court. A judge ordered that Gully-Henry continue to be held without bond, and pleas of not guilty were entered on his behalf.

Online records listed no defense attorney representing Gully-Henry in the case as of Tuesday.

The Star’s Robert A. Cronkleton and Andrea Klick contributed to this report.