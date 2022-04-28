Prosecutors charge Barstow couple suspected of torturing and killing their 1-year-old boy

Ricardo Mendez, 27, and Antanita Miller, 24, were arrested on suspicion of abusing and killing their 1-year-old son in Barstow. Authorities said the couple then drove the boy's body to a family member's house in Pomona on Monday, April 25, 2022.

County prosecutors have charged a Barstow couple — suspected of murdering their 1-year-old son and then driving his body to another city — with several crimes, including murder and torture.

Ricardo Mendez, 27, and Antanita Miller, 24, are also accused of assaulting their child and causing his death, according to a complaint filed by the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday.

An arraignment was scheduled the same day, but the couple did not enter pleas, court records show. The arraignment was continued to May 4 in the Victorville Superior Courthouse.

While Miller only has two prior traffic-related convictions in San Bernardino County, Mendez has at least two previous felony convictions, one of which appeared to be violent.

In 2020, he was charged with attempted murder, making criminal threats that result in death or great bodily injury, and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

Mendez pleaded no contest to making criminal threats and the other charges were dismissed. He was sentenced to three years of felony probation.

His probation was revoked the next year after he was charged with taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

After pleading no contest to that crime in April 2021, a judge sentenced him to two years in state prison where he was given credit that would have required him to serve half the time.

The Daily Press has requested information on when Mendez was released from prison but hasn't heard back from authorities.

The Sunrise Vista Apartments at 755 East Virginia Way in Barstow on April 27, 2022. A couple, Ricardo Mendez and Antanita Miller, who lived there is suspected of killing their 1-year-old boy and then driving the boy's body to Pomona.

The two were arrested earlier this week after the Pomona Police Department notified Barstow police of the suspicious death of a boy who was brought to a hospital there and pronounced dead upon arrival.

The child suffered injuries “consistent with ongoing abuse,” the Barstow Police Department said.

“(Pomona) officers observed visible signs of trauma to the victim’s body such as lesions, bruising, and burn marks,” Barstow police added. “Some of the injuries appeared to be in different stages of the healing process.”

Story continues

Authorities believe the boy died of his injuries in Barstow before his parents drove him roughly 90 miles to Mendez’s family’s home in Pomona on Monday. Once there, family members found the boy in the back of the couple’s vehicle and drove him to Pomona Valley Hospital.

Mendez did not accompany his family to the hospital and was later arrested by Pomona police on a city street. Miller arrived at the hospital later where officers detained her, officials said.

According to county prosecutors, the alleged crimes of murder, assault, and torture happened “on or about December 01, 2021 through April 25, 2022,” the day the boy was declared dead.

“The prosecution doesn’t have to allege or prove the exact date a crime occurred,” said Brandon Wood, a local defense attorney with more than 20 years of experience. “So my guess is, the (District Attorney) is alleging that the torture and/or assault(s) were ongoing over many dates and the death occurred within that range.”

Barstow police searched the couple’s vehicle and their residence in an apartment complex in the 700 block of Virginia Way located just south of Barstow Community Hospital.

Officers said they uncovered evidence believed to be used during the assault on the boy who was born last year in March.

A torch lighter was found in the vehicle and various burns all over the child’s body were “consistent” with the lighter, a Barstow police captain said.

Daily Press reporter Martin Estacio may be reached at 760-955-5358 or MEstacio@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_mestacio.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Prosecutors charge Barstow couple suspected of killing their 1-year-old boy