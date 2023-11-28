Prosecutors charge driver accused of striking deputies' vehicles with multiple felonies

Nov. 28—A Kalispell man accused of ramming law enforcement vehicles while evading authorities near Martin City in October is facing multiple charges in Flathead County District Court.

Prosecutors have brought Troy Allen Hale, 39, up on felony criminal endangerment and criminal mischief charges as well as one misdemeanor count of partner or family member assault following the alleged Oct. 22 chase. He is expected to appear before Judge Danni Coffman on Dec. 14 for his arraignment.

Hale remains behind bars in the county jail with bail set at $75,000.

Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies began searching for Hale after the dispatch center received a suspicious 911 call, court documents said. Dispatchers reported hearing a man and a woman yelling, with the man saying he planned to drive them both off of a cliff.

Authorities tracked the call to Desert Mountain Road near Martin City and deputies converged on the area after 2 a.m., court documents said.

Hale allegedly struck the first law enforcement vehicle he came across with his Jeep Wrangler and took off down the road. A second deputy in a vehicle headed up the road spotted the Wrangler barreling toward him and, unable to get out of the way, braced for impact, court documents said.

But the Wrangler came to a stop before striking the law enforcement vehicle before reversing and trying to accelerate around the deputy. While performing the maneuver, the Wrangler struck the left rear side of the deputy's vehicle, causing an estimated $1,500 in damage, according to court documents.

During Hale's alleged getaway, the woman heard on the 911 call exited the Jeep. She told deputies that she and Hale were in a romantic relationship that ended about three months prior, according to court documents.

She met with him that night while going to a friend's home to retrieve some of her belongings, she said. During the meetup, Hale began dwelling on their failed relationship and became increasingly more upset, according to court documents. He eventually started telling her that he planned to drive the both of them off of a cliff, court documents said.

A search of Hale's criminal history revealed a 2018 partner or family member assault conviction in Flathead County Justice Court.

Felony criminal endangerment and criminal mischief are both punishable by up to 10 years in state prison and a $50,000 fine.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.