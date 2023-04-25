Prosecutors charge Evansville man accused of assaulting Uber driver

EVANSVILLE — An Uber driver dialed 911 Saturday morning to report she had been sexually assaulted by a male passenger, who Evansville police arrested hours later.

A probable cause affidavit identified the man as 20-year-old Kyler James Ellison. He was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail at 5:45 a.m Saturday, though he has since been released, according to booking records.

At the time of his arrest, Ellison was preliminarily charged with four offenses: sexual battery and intimidation, both Level 6 felonies; theft and criminal trespassing, both misdemeanors.

On Monday, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office filed formal charges against Ellison, court records show.

The Uber driver reported the assault from a Taco Bell along Vann Avenue at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a probable cause affidavit. The driver reportedly told detectives she picked Ellison up earlier that morning from 2339 Vogel Road after he requested a ride through the Uber app.

Upon entering the vehicle, Ellison allegedly climbed from the back seats into the front passenger seat, at which point he began to direct sexual comments at the driver.

According to detectives, Ellison began to touch the driver's thigh while telling her to "just calm down." Police said Ellison's actions amounted to sexual battery.

Once the Uber driver and Ellison arrived at his destination, which police listed as 1541 Savannah Drive, Ellison allegedly attempted to coax the driver to join him at his apartment. The victim refused, according to the affidavit, and Ellison allegedly began to rummage through her vehicle while saying, "I"m not getting out of here until I have a gun."

Before exiting the vehicle, detectives said Ellison threatened the Uber driver: "If you call 911 on me, I'm going to f**k you up," Ellison said, according to the affidavit.

He also reportedly stole a bag from the victim's car.

About 40 minutes after police made contact with the victim, officers began to drive to Ellison's apartment, the affidavit states. While enroute, they reportedly spotted Ellison walking in the 1400 block of Savannah Drive.

After detaining him, detectives said the victim positively identified Ellison as the man who had assaulted them, and a subsequent search of Ellison allegedly turned up several of the items the victim had reported stolen from her car.

Detectives also allegedly connected other items in Ellison's possession to two vehicle burglaries.

"I advised Ellison of his Miranda Rights, but he said he wished to remain silent," Officer Nicholas Hackworth wrote in the affidavit.

Ellison posted a $500 bash bond Monday and is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Wednesday at 10 a.m., according to court records.

