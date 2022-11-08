Prosecutors charge homeless man, 48, with homicide in meth overdose death in Green Bay

Doug Schneider, Green Bay Press-Gazette
·1 min read

GREEN BAY - A man was charged was charged Tuesday with first-degree reckless homicide in connection-deliver drugs in the overdose death of a Green Bay man in March.

Green Bay police say William Dennis Patnode Jr., 48, provided the methamphetamine that killed the second man, the criminal complaint says.

Patnode is homeless, according to police statements in the complaint. He is also due to be charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail-jumping, and second offense possession of THC, the criminal complaint says.

Police found the victim dead on the floor of a residence in the 700 block of Cherry Street, on the city's east side. Further investigation found online messages between the pair discussing a drug deal. The complaint says Patnode admitted in an online message that he "was just with" the victim a day earlier, and he believes police read the message on the victim's phone the day after the victim died.

"I'm f****** scared," the message said.

Green Bay police arrested Patnode Sunday after seeing him driving a pickup near Western Avenue and South Taylor Street on the city's west side.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay meth overdose death leads to charges against homeless man

