Prosecutors charge Kansas City man with murder in killing of his 29-year-old girlfriend

Jackson County prosecutors charged a 31-year-old man with murder in the fatal shooting of his 29-year-old live-in girlfriend in their apartment in south Kansas City’s Kirkside neighborhood.

Jaylen E. McDaniel, of Kansas City, is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful firearm possession and first-degree endangerment of a child’s welfare. He is accused of killing Trianna Tisdale in front of her juvenile son on March 13 after she threatened to call the police on him.

Kansas City police officers were dispatched around 8 a.m. to the 11500 block of Food Lane on a reported shooting. Tisdale was suffering from gunshot wounds when police arrived. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead there.

According to court documents, the juvenile witness told detectives that Tisdale and McDaniel were arguing and that McDaniel struck her in the face. She said she was calling 911, and that’s when McDaniel allegedly shot her with a pistol.

After she fell, her car keys were removed from her wrist and McDaniel allegedly fled the area in her Chevy Impala.

Four spent shell casings were collected as evidence. A rifle located in the residence was also seized.

The day after she was killed, Tisdale’s car was found abandoned at 76th Street and Troost Avenue. Police found a pair of shoes, a red jacket and McDaniel’s driver’s license inside it, according to court documents.

Online court documents did not list a defense attorney for McDaniel as of Friday.