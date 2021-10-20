Prosecutors charge KC man in killing following attempted robbery of PlayStation

Prosecutors accused an 18-year-old Kansas City man of participating in the Aug. 23 killing of a woman who had made arrangements to sell a PlayStation 4 gaming console.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Keron Black with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 27-year-old Randie Smith.

Prosecutors said Black was an accessory to an attempted robbery that occurred in the parking lot of the BP gas station at Independence Avenue and Paseo Boulevard.

Black is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond. A bond review hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25. Court records did not list an attorney for Black.

On the day of the shooting, Smith received a message on Facebook Marketplace from a prospective buyer who asked if the PlayStation was available. Police later identified that person as Black, court records stated.

Smith drove to the gas station after making arrangements.

Investigators obtained video surveillance that showed Smith inside a parked white and red Mini Cooper when two men approached her. She rolled down the window and then opened the driver’s side door.

One of the men then got into a struggle with Smith. The accomplice, who was armed with a gun, rushed to the passenger side of the car. He fired a shot which struck the front windshield as Smith drove away. A second shot was fired as Smith sped out of the parking lot.

The car continued eastbound when Smith lost control and it struck a utility pole before overturning, according to court records.

Responding officers found Smith shot inside the car, which was on its side following the crash, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith suffered gunshot wounds to her right wrist and right upper chest. Crime scene investigators recovered two spent 9mm shell casings from the gas station parking lot.

Several witnesses told police they saw Smith’s car at the gas station, heard sounds of gunfire and saw the vehicle leaving the gas station at a high rate of speed before it crashed, according to court records.

Detectives later accessed Smith’s Facebook account where they saw that Black allegedly messaged her about buying the gaming console. Police also connected Black to a vehicle seen near the shooting, prosecutors allege.

Police arrested Black on Monday at a house in Kansas City. During an interview with detectives, Black allegedly said he set up a fake Facebook account for the purpose of setting up a robbery, according to court records.

The killing was Kansas City’s 101st homicide of the year, according to data maintained by The Star.

In a profile, Smith’s relatives told The Star that among other things, Smith had many passions, including a love for cooking. Smith became a vegan and got a tattoo that celebrated her gap between her teeth. She also embraced her uniqueness and frequently dyed her hair different colors.

“She lived life and she lived it by her own rules,” her aunt Rosalind Lane told The Star. “Her hair was her trademark.”

The Star’s Aaron Torres contributed to this report.