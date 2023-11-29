Prosecutors charge Lakeside shooting suspect with attempted murder

Nov. 28—The victim in last week's shooting in Lakeside told authorities that Luke Elliot Rutledge began yelling at him shortly before opening fire from about 6 feet away, according to documents newly filed in Flathead County District Court.

Deputy County Attorney Stacy Boman formally filed felony attempted deliberate homicide and criminal endangerment charges against Rutledge on Monday. Held in the county jail since his Nov. 24 arrest with bail set at $200,000, the 26-year-old from Kalispell is expected to appear before Judge Dan Wilson on Dec. 7 for his arraignment.

The victim recalled sitting in his pickup truck, which was parked in a lot near a combination gas station, convenience store, casino and bar on U.S. 93, and sending text messages when Rutledge approached the driver's side door, according to court documents. The yelling and gunfire broke out soon after, sending the victim fleeing into a nearby saloon.

Two teenagers walking nearby witnessed the shooting before running away, according to court documents.

After the victim's retreat to safety, two bystanders spotted Rutledge allegedly going through the pickup truck. One of the individuals yanked Rutledge out of the pickup and pinned him to the ground while the other removed a gun from the small of Rutledge's back, court documents said.

Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the area after receiving multiple calls regarding the shooting at about 11:29 p.m. After arresting Rutledge, deputies noted four bullet holes in the driver's side door of the victim's truck, court documents said. They located another bullet hole in the tailgate.

If convicted of attempted deliberate homicide, Rutledge faces between 10 and 100 years in Montana State Prison or life imprisonment. Prosecutors can seek an additional two to 10 years because of the use of a firearm.

Criminal endangerment is punishable by up to 10 years behind bars and a $50,000 fine.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.