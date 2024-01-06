Prosecutors charge man accused of shooting officer prior to standoff with police on Milwaukee's northwest side

Streets are blocked near the scene of an apparent standoff where a Milwaukee police officer was shot and injured Tuesday morning at West Fairmount Avenue and North Green Bay Avenue.

A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was charged with crimes that carry a maximum sentence of 483 years in prison Friday after, police and prosecutors say, he opened fire on multiple officers, striking one, during a shootout with police earlier this week, and for attempting to strangle the mother of his children.

Tuesday's incident resulted in a 2½-hour standoff on Milwaukee's northwest side, near Lincoln Park, during which police said four children were inside the home.

Prosecutors charged Harrel J. Martin with 10 counts, seven of which are attempted first-degree intentional homicide charges. He also received two domestic abuse charges, strangulation and suffocation, and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Lastly, Martin was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee Police Department officers were dispatched to 1818 W. Fairmount Ave. shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday after a 911 caller said a pregnant woman was not dressed for the weather outside and is asking for the police.

Seven minutes later, a woman called 911 and reported the father of her children was trying to kill her in front of her kids by choking her, the complaint states.

The woman also reported a sprained leg, that she was hit in the head, and that the father of her kids has a gun and was threatening to kill her, according to the complaint.

The woman would later identify Martin as her boyfriend of six years and father of three of her kids and her unborn child, but said they haven't been living together and he would visit to see the kids, the complaint states.

The woman said she was eight months pregnant and all four children were age 4 or younger.

According to the complaint, the woman said she picked up Martin the day before so he could see the kids. She said Martin had a gun with him.

The woman said although she and Martin weren't together, he did not want her to see other men, so she hid her phone that night.

The following morning, the woman said she began to go through Martin's text messages on his smartwatch and saw something that made her upset from a contact labeled "My Baby," the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the woman sent a message to the contact and hid Martin's watch. Martin woke up, noticed his watch missing, became upset, grabbed his gun and demanded she tell him where the watch is, according to the complaint.

Martin proceeded to threaten the woman with death, be physically violent with her, and strangle her multiple times, according to the complaint. Soon she was momentarily able to escape out the front door and urge the 911 caller to contact police, the complaint states.

MPD's tactical unit responds

MPD's Tactical Enforcement Unit responded to the home. At about 9:42 a.m., officers began to negotiate with Martin as he stood in the front door of the home, the complaint states.

In the rear of the home, officers entered the upper unit of the duplex, where the woman lives, and escorted the woman out of the home.

According to the complaint, the woman was taken to a hospital and treated for redness and swelling in both eyes, leg contusion, pain in the back of her head, pain to her neck and jaw, and pain to her abdomen and stomach area.

At about 10:18 a.m., officers began approaching the front door. At this point, Martin retreated into the home and stopped communicating, the complaint states.

Suddenly, Martin started shooting at officers with an AR-15 assault weapon, according to the complaint. Officers returned fire. One officer began bleeding from the face, believed to have been hit by a piece of brick that broke off when a bullet struck the brick.

At the back of the home, officers began to approach and Martin fired more shots at them, striking one officer, according to the complaint.

Milwaukee Police Officer Dan Morrell, 38, is recovering at a hospital. He was struck in the left leg and suffered a fractured femur and a damaged femoral artery, according to the complaint, and doctors are unsure if he'll lose full mobility in his leg.

A standoff ensued, until Martin surrendered at about 12:40 p.m. after letting two of his children escape, according to the complaint. According to police, Martin stated that he "just snapped" and wasn't shooting at the officers, only in their direction.

If convicted on all counts, Martin could be sentenced to 483 years, 6 months in prison.

An attorney is not yet listed for Martin.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee man accused of shooting officer prior to standoff