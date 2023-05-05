Prosecutors charge man who allegedly filmed himself beating KC motel worker unconscious

A 30-year-old man faces the possibility of life in prison for allegedly beating a person who was working behind the register of a Kansas City motel to the point of unconsciousness early Monday morning.

Jackson County prosecutors on Monday charged Andrew Wilson, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, with first-degree assault, a Class A felony under Missouri law. As of Thursday, Wilson was being held without bond in the county jail.

According to charging documents, Kansas City police officers were called around 2 a.m. to the Relax Inn at 6300 Blue Parkway in the Eastwood Hills neighborhood. They found a man there outside with serious injuries to his head and body.

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance in critical condition. Police were advised the man had suffered a brain bleed.

Based on information from witnesses and surveillance video, Kansas City detectives determined that Wilson had rented a room and asked the employee for a copy of his receipt. At some point, there was a verbal argument between them.

Wilson allegedly punched, stomped and kicked the man over the course of 14 minutes. A Kansas City detective wrote in charging documents that Wilson was not acting in self-defense and was not in danger at the time.

One witness left a motel room and saw the man balled up on the ground, covered in blood. As Wilson continued to stomp and kick the man, the witness said, he wanted others to “come look.”

Surveillance video allegedly showed Wilson walking away from the assault victim “multiple times” to gather spectators.

No one called 911 while the assault was happening, the witness said.

Along with surveillance video from the business, Kansas City detectives alleged there was cell phone footage Wilson recorded in which he is “pointing and laughing at the victim.”

The assault ended around 2:08 a.m. when the man, back on his feet, was kicked backward and struck the back of his head on the pavement “violently,” according to court documents. He apparently lost consciousness after that.

Story continues

Wilson was allegedly seen driving out of the parking lot two minutes later.

Detectives were given a copy of Wilson’s driver’s license by motel employees. He made his first court appearance Tuesday following his arrest.

Online court records did not list a defense attorney for Wilson as of Thursday.