Prosecutors charge man with murder in Kansas City, Kansas, alley shooting of 34-year-old

A 38-year-old man was being held in the Wyandotte County jail Thursday on a murder charge in a Kansas City, Kansas, shooting.

Mahir Alihodzic, of Kansas City, was arrested Wednesday by Kansas City, Kansas, police with assistance from the U.S. Marshals, KCKPD spokeswoman Nancy Chartrand said in a statement Thursday.

Alihodzic is being held on a $350,000 surety bond in the killing of 34-year-old Thomas Wheeler. Wyandotte County prosecutors charged him with second-degree murder, Chartrand said.

Major Case Unit detectives began investigating the June 5 fatal shooting shortly after Wheeler was found critically wounded in an alleyway behind the 500 block of Elizabeth Avenue. Police officers were dispatched there around 9:20 p.m. on a reported sound of shots call.

Wheeler was taken to the hospital and died there the next day, according to police.

Detectives continued to investigate the shooting Thursday. Police were asking anyone with information to contact the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.