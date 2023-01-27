Prosecutors charge man after South Lake Union attempted rape, assault of ambulance worker

King County prosecutors charged a man Wednesday who is accused of attempting to rape a woman and assaulting a medical response worker after his arrest earlier this week.

David Krick, 41, is charged with one count of first-degree attempted rape and one count of third-degree assault with sexual motivation.

According to court documents, Krick attacked a woman Sunday around 5 p.m. as she left her apartment building in the 1400 block of Dexter Avenue North to walk her dog. The woman was able to get back into her building, but Krick followed behind a pizza delivery person.

Documents say Krick made his way into the woman’s apartment, lifted her off the ground and put his hands between her legs while saying sexually motivated comments and threatening to kill her.

Eventually, residents helped the woman escape and call the police. When officers arrived, they arrested and restrained Krick, who continued to yell sexually motivated comments.

Krick was treated at Harborview Medical Center before being booked into the King County Jail. While being transported by ambulance to the jail, Krick exposed himself while touching a female American Medical Response employee and making sexually motivated comments, according to court documents.

Krick remains in the King County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 2. Prosecutors have asked that his bail be set at $250,000 because he is dangerous and a flight risk.