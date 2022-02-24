Prosecutors charge man and woman in Mooresville shooting death

Morgan County prosecutors charged a man and woman from Indianapolis with murder and robbery in a shooting that happened 13 months ago in Mooresville.

Justin M. Blake, 19, and Britney D. Overton, 26, were held in the Morgan County Jail Monday on murder and robbery charges in the shooting death of Alexander Dashiell Jackson, Morgan County Sheriff Richard W. Myers said in a news release.

Jackson, 23, Indianapolis, was found shot to death beside the road in the 11000 block of North Mann Road, Mooresville, about 3:45 p.m. Sept. 13, 2019, police said.

Jackson, authorities believe, had been fatally shot on Sept. 9, 2019.

Justin M. Blake, 19, and Britney D. Overton, 26

A judge on Monday released the probable cause affidavit in the case that had been under seal since Sept. 28, records show. The affidavit details the year-long investigation.

According to the affidavit:

Blake's grandmother told detectives that Blake told her he killed a man and showed her a news story on Jackson's killing on Oct. 15, 2019.

Support our journalism

Please support the work of IndyStar reporters and visual journalists by becoming a subscriber today. Get unlimited digital access here!

Jackson was using a rental car at the time of his shooting. Indianapolis police found that rental car, a blue Hyundai, abandoned after someone crashed into a tree on the southwest side on Sept 12, 2019 — the day before police found Jackson's body.

Overton's DNA was found on a set of keys that were left inside the crashed rental car, according to the affidavit.

Investigators say Overton sent private messages to friends seeking to purchase a gun in the days prior to Jackson's shooting.

Blake told investigators he had nothing to do with Jackson's shooting, according to records. Overton declined to talk to investigators without an attorney.

Jury trials for both Blake and Overton are scheduled to begin on Feb. 9.

Contact IndyStar reporter Vic Ryckaert at 317-444-2701 or vic.ryckaert@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter: @VicRyc.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Prosecutors charge man and woman in Mooresville shooting death