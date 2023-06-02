Prosecutors charge Norman attorney accused of molesting foster children

Jun. 2—A Norman attorney and community volunteer is facing six felony counts, accused of inappropriately touching, viewing and photographing multiple foster children in his care.

Cleveland County prosecutors late Thursday charged Christopher James Fourcade, 45, with four counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and two counts of possessing pornography.

Prosecutors in District Attorney Greg Masburn's office allege Fourcade "knowingly and intentionally" touched "the private parts in a lewd or lascivious manner" of three children between the ages of 10 and 12, and "knowingly and intentionally" looked upon the bodies of two of the children "in a lewd or lascivious manner, court records show.

Prosecutors also allege Fourcade took pictures of two of the children in the bath "when the defendant knew the nature and character of the contents of said child pornography," records show.

The alleged incidents took place between Sept. 1, 2020, and Dec. 28, 2022, records show.

"Our priority in this case are the victims' safety," Mashburn said in a statement. "My office will seek justice for them. The crimes alleged against Mr. Fourcade are extremely serious and will not be tolerated here."

Fourcade, who has ties to a local church and a non-profit organization that delivers toys to foster children was arrested May 25 and jailed on multiple complaints of lewd acts with a child.

He bonded out of the Cleveland County Detention Center the following day, according to jail records.

Norman police began investigating Fourcade in late December, after officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Glade Court in reference to a reported molesting of a child under the age of 12, the department reported in a news release.

On Dec. 28, the reporting party informed officers of a recent incident where a caregiver "facilitated lewd acts on a child," the department said in the release.

Based on information gained through forensic interviews and additional investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant for Fourcade on Thursday.

"An investigation was immediately initiated. During the course of the investigation, additional juvenile victims were identified," police reported. "Based on information gained through forensic interviews and the overall investigation, Norman police obtained an arrest warrant for the caregiver Thursday."

Fourcade, an attorney and Norman native, was the focus of a recent story in Boyd Street Magazine.

"We need to be the change we want to see in our community," Fourcade is quoted as saying.

According to the magazine story, Fourcade is vice president at West Gray Medical Services, children's ministries director at First Christian Church, and service delivery chair at Founding Futures, which provides basic needs and assists foster children and families with gap services like beds, emergency food, and utility assistance.

He has also volunteered for several organizations, including Bridges, Food and Shelter, Crossroads Youth and Family Shelter, and CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocate, according to the magazine story.

CASA volunteers are appointed by judges to advocate for children's best interests. This best-interest advocacy makes a life-changing difference for children and youth who have experienced abuse or neglect, many of whom are in foster care, according to the organization's website.

"There is no better way to impact our community than to get involved in it," Fourcade told the magazine. "Volunteering allows you to meet so many different people and shapes your view of the world in a very broad way. It has blessed my life more than I can express."

In January, The Transcript reported that Fourcade and other members of First Christian Church celebrated 33 years of dishing out beans to benefit Variety Care, a non-profit community health center that provides free medications to those in need.

In December, Fourcade was among those representing Fostering Futures who showed up to the Cleveland County Fairgrounds to unload toys for local foster care children.

"This is about making foster children's wishes come true," Fourcade told The Transcript. "We started in October and we send out lists to all the kids in custody. They filled them out and wrote their letters to Santa and sent them to us."

After having received the Santa wishlists, Fourcade connected with the organization's network of volunteers who shopped on behalf of each child, according to The Transcript.