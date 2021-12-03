Prosecutors charge parents of Michigan school shooting suspect

The parents of a 15-year-old accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people at a Michigan high school have been charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to court documents.

Driving the news: James and Jennifer Crumbley were each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Their son, Ethan Crumbley, faces two dozen charges, including murder and terrorism, for the shooting at Oxford High School. He will be charged as an adult.

Details: Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said during a press conference Friday that the charges against the parents stem from their alleged purchase of a handgun for their son ahead of the deadly shooting.

McDonald said the suspect was with his father when he bought the weapon days before the shooting.

McDonald said that on the day of the shooting, a teacher had found a drawing made by the suspect that contained a picture of a gun and a figure appearing to have been shot twice, along with the phrases "help me" and "blood everywhere." A picture of a "laughing emoji" was drawn below.

Officials said the suspect's parents were called to the high school and told to put their son into counseling within 48 hours.

McDonald added that the parents, who failed to ask the suspect if he had "his gun" with him or check his backpack, did not feel comfortable having their son leave school, and he was then returned to his classroom.

At 11:22 a.m., McDonald said, the mother texted her son, "Ethan don't do it." At 1:37 p.m., the father called the police to report a missing gun from his house.

Authorities found that the parents kept the gun in an unlocked drawer in their room, McDonald said.

McDonald said the gun that was recovered from the crime scene was the same gun James Crumbley had purchased in the presence of his son.

What they're saying: "I want to be really clear that these charges are intended to hold the individuals who contributed to this tragedy accountable," McDonald said.

"The facts of this case are so egregious, reading this document, looking at it, reading the words, 'help me' with a [drawing of a] gun, 'blood everywhere.' ... The notion that a parent could read those words and also know that their son had access to a deadly weapon that they gave him is unconscionable and ... I think it's criminal," she added.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

