Prosecutors charge Scandia teen with felonies in weekend road-rage incident

Prosecutors charged an 18-year-old from Scandia with two felonies Tuesday after a Woodbury man said he pointed a gun at him while they were driving.

The man called 911 Saturday to report that he drove up behind a Honda Accord occupied by two males. He said the car was moving slower than other traffic in the lane, “so (he) came up behind the vehicle fairly fast” in the area of 30th Street and Manning Avenue North in West Lakeland Township, according to the criminal complaint.

Adam Joseph Jaap, the driver of the Accord, “brake-checked” the other driver, identified in the complaint as M.R.T. Jaap then rolled down his window and put his arm out while holding a handgun, the complaint said of what M.R.T. reported.

Jaap took a U-turn and began following M.R.T., stopping around the time that M.R.T. met up with Stillwater police.

Jaap later turned himself in at the Stillwater Police Department and said he’d been “involved in a road-rage type incident,” according to the complaint. “… (Jaap) stated he did not have a handgun at any time and that he was possibly holding his cellphone while making hand gestures.”

Police searched the Accord, but did not find a gun. Jaap told officers he stopped at an apartment in Stillwater prior to turning himself in.

Jaap recently applied for a permit to carry, according to the complaint, which charged him with second-degree assault and threats of violence.

Jaap made his first court appearance Tuesday. He was released from the Washington County Jail on $5,000 bail with conditions.

An attorney for Jaap was not listed in the court record.

