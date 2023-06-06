Prosecutors charge suspects in May shooting on Main Street

Jun. 6—Cleveland County prosecutors have charged two people in connection with a May 8 shooting on West Main Street that sent a man to the hospital.

Deontra Tramael Dukes, 35, was charged Friday by District Attorney Greg Mashburn's office with one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, one count of feloniously pointing a firearm, and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, court records show.

Dukes, of Oklahoma City, is accused of shooting the unidentified man "multiple times," according to a court affidavit. Dukes is also accused of pointing a gun at a woman before leaving the scene.

Nia Miles, 33, was charged with assault and battery, a felony, and one count of petit larceny, a misdemeanor. Miles is accused of punching a woman in the face during an altercation and then taking her cell phone.

Dukes and Miles turned themselves into authorities last month. Both had warrants for their arrest, court records show.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at approximately 5:21 p.m. May 8 in the 3700 block of West Main.

The shooting stemmed from a disturbance between "known parties" in a parking lot outside of a business, Norman police reported.

According to the affidavit, a man and his girlfriend were at the location to meet Dukes at an attorney's office to sign documents "related to paternity."

"Once the documents were signed, Deontra, (the man) and (the woman) went back outside to the area of their parked vehicles," a detective reported. "Once outside, the woman explained she saw Deontra's current girlfriend, Nia Miles, in a white 4 door vehicle that was backed into a parking spot next to (the woman's) car.

The woman stated Dukes knocked on Miles' window and said, "Get out, here she come," according to the affidavit.

"Nia exited the vehicle and began to fist fight with (the woman)," the detective reported. "After a moment, Deontra and (the man) also began to fist fight."

Surveillance video collected at the scene shows Dukes appear to retrieve something from from the front passenger side of his truck, according to the affidavit.

" ... Deontra approached (the man) with a pistol and fired multiple shots at (the man), hitting (the man) in the lower extremities," the detective reported.