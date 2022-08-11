Prosecutors charge two suspects with capital murder in June Fort Worth robbery-killing

Tarrant County prosecutors have charged two suspects with capital murder in connection with a killing in June in Fort Worth.

Carlton Jones, 18, and Ladarius White, 17, are in custody in the June 30 killing of Deadrick Mason, 17.

Mason died at a hospital of gunshot wounds to the neck and forearm, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Mason was shot in the 7800 block of South Freeway.

Authorities arrested Jones on July 25 and White on July 27.

Fort Worth police did not describe a motive. Complaints filed by the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office indicate Mason’s killing occurred during a robbery or a robbery attempt.