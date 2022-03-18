Prosecutors have charged two people for the armed robbery of a Sheboygan taxi driver in February

SHEBOYGAN - Sheboygan County prosecutors charged Isiah Nellum with armed robbery after a Sheboygan taxi driver said she was robbed at gunpoint in February.

Nellum, 20, from Milwaukee, was also charged with receiving a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm as someone previously convicted of a felony, felony bail jumping and two misdemeanors.

Prosecutors charged Stephanie Miller, a 21-year-old Sheboygan woman who was with Nellum, with armed robbery as party to a crime, receiving a stolen firearm and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Nellum robbed taxi driver of $25 at gunpoint, she told police

According to a criminal complaint:

A Sheboygan taxi driver told police she drove Nellum and Miller to Walgreens and a gas station before driving them back to an apartment complex on Eisner Court in Sheboygan.

Nellum asked the taxi driver if she had change, and Miller asked to be let out of the locked rear door of the cab. The driver unlocked the door, and as soon as Miller exited, Nellum put a gun to the taxi driver's arm and demanded money and her phone, she told police.

The taxi driver gave Nellum $25 and her phone.

Nellum exited the taxi and blocked the taxi driver from getting out of the car, demanding money and her phone, which Nellum had given back, at which point Miller began to run toward the apartment complex and Nellum followed, the taxi driver told police.

Sheboygan police located the suspects in Miller's apartment and found a stolen 40-caliber handgun concealed in a vent in the bathroom, according to court documents.

Both Miller and Nellum initially denied ownership of the firearm, but Miller eventually admitted it was her gun, according to court documents.

Miller told police she was not aware of Nellum’s plan to rob the taxi driver.

Both Miller and Nellum were under the terms of bonds in other cases at the time of the robbery

At the time of the robbery, Miller was on a $200 signature bond in a Sheboygan County criminal traffic case.

Nellum was on a $2,500 cash bond in an open 2019 Milwaukee County case, in which he was charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm as someone convicted of a felony and fleeing police in a car.

Nellum was also under a $5,000 signature bond in a 2022 Walworth County case, in which he was charged with a misdemeanor for theft.

Sheboygan County prosecutors charged Nellum as a repeat offender because he was convicted of a felony in 2019 for fleeing or eluding police in a car.

Both Miller and Nellum face up to a $100,000 fine or up to 40 years in prison — or up to 46 years in prison for Nellum — if convicted of armed robbery, with additional fines and/or prison time possible for other charges.

Miller posted a $500 cash bond set by Judge Rebecca Persick and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for next week.

Nellum signed a $100,000 cash bond set by Judge Daniel Borowski, with conditions including absolute sobriety and no possession of firearms. A status conference for him is scheduled for April.

