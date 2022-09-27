Prosecutors claim Falls homicide was caused by a "spitting incident"

Sep. 27—A Falls murder case, initially linked to a fight over money during a dice game, was apparently caused by retaliation for a "spitting incident."

That's what Niagara County prosecutors told a jury of eight women and six men, weighing a second-degree murder charge against Xavaier M. Crayton on Monday morning.

Crayton, 21, faces the murder count for the slaying of Xavier Travis during a confrontation at the intersection of 16th Street near Weston Avenue near Gluck Park on April 8, 2021. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Initial reports the night of the murder had indicated that Travis and others had been involved in a "dice game" and that a fight over money involved in the game had erupted and led to the slaying.

But Assistant Niagara County District Attorney David DeChellis told the jurors in the case that Travis died because of "the choices that this defendant (Crayton) made."

"He chose violence over forgiveness," DeChellis said said. "Payback over peace because a woman spit in his face."

The assistant DA said Travis' older sister had spit in Crayton's face earlier in the day on April 8, 2021, as she broke up a fight between her 16-year-old son and Crayton and some of his friends. DeChellis said the "senseless" murder occurred when Crayton returned to the scene of the earlier confrontation and demanded "a fight."

The prosecutor said Crayton even brought his sisters along to fight Travis' sister. But then Travis showed up at the scene.

"Xavier Travis was in the wrong place at the wrong time," DeChellis said. "The defendant (Crayton) found a person he could get payback from."

Crayton, sitting at the defense table in Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek's courtroom, wearing black sweatpants and a black hoody, initially stared straight ahead, paying no attention to DeChellis. But as the assistant DA spoke of the stab wound to the heart suffered by Travis, Crayton turned his head and sneered, then smirked at the prosecutor.

"We don't have traditional evidence," DeChellis admitted. "There is no weapon, no DNA, no cameras. But the only person who was close enough to have (stabbed Travis), was Xavaier Crayton."

In his opening statement to the jury, defense attorney TheArthur Duncan, hammered that lack of so-called traditional evidence.

"There is no way," Duncan said, while slamming his hand on the courtroom podium, "There no how, that Xavaier Crayton committed this crime. Hold the people to their burden. Hold them to their obligation. They will not be able to prove Xavier Crayton is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt."

Arthur told the jurors after all the evidence in the case was presented, they would be "left with questions."

Patrol officers were dispatched to a call of a "disturbance" just after 10 p.m. on April 8, 2021. Officer Dominic Senese, the first officer on the scene, testified that he found Travis lying in the street near the intersection of 16th Street near Weston Avenue.

Senese said that Travis was bleeding and had "labored breathing" and had suffered an "injury to his left side." The officer said he tried to speak to Travis, 19, but that he didn't answer his questions.

Prosecutors said Travis had suffered a single stab wound to his heart. Niagara Falls firefighters and EMTs performed CPR on Travis before rushing him to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time after his arrival.

Travis' sister, Alexsandra "Nyda" Travis, testified that her family had gathered at her 16th Street home that day to have a barbecue. She said Crayton showed up that afternoon, looking to fight her 16-year-old son, Sayvon.

Nyda Travis said her son tried to run away, but Crayton and some others "chased him and jumped him." When she went to break up the fight, Nyda Travis said she spit on Crayton after he "swung" at her.

Crayton was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force at a home in Buffalo, almost two weeks after Travis was killed. Investigators said he had emerged early on in the investigation as the prime suspect and they believed that he had fled from the Falls immediately after the slaying.

Testimony in the case is set to continue on Tuesday.