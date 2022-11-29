Prosecutors clear former deputy DC mayor charged with assault

Arlington County prosecutors on Tuesday dismissed an assault charge against former Washington, D.C., Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart, who resigned last month following the alleged assault.

“A robust review of the case against Mr. Geldart was undertaken before the decision was made to decline further prosecution of the assault and battery charge,” the Arlington County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “The Commonwealth concluded the charge could not be sustained and justice required dismissal.”

Geldart, who served as the deputy mayor for public safety and justice, was accused of assaulting a man at a Gold’s Gym in Arlington, Va., in early October. After he reportedly struck the man’s car door with his own, Geldart and the man got into an argument, during which the man claimed Geldart grabbed him by the throat.

The former deputy mayor was placed on leave and resigned in mid-October.

“I am proud of the work that we have done together over the last eight years, and I am immensely grateful to Chris for his service to the city,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a press conference announcing Geldart’s resignation. “Chris has been a very capable and effective public servant.”

Geldart’s residency also came under increased scrutiny after a police report showed that the former D.C. deputy mayor lived in Falls Church, Va. He later clarified that his family lived in Falls Church, while he kept an apartment in D.C. to comply with the requirement that high-level D.C. officials become residents, according to WUSA9.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.