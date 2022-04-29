Prosecutors clear officers, deputy in fatal shooting of man who they say pointed rifle in Forest Lake

The law enforcement officers who fatally shot a 47-year-old man in Forest Lake in November were justified in their use of deadly force, the Washington County attorney’s office announced Friday.

Bradley George Erickson, of Forest Lake, pointed a rifle at a deputy after a pursuit, according to prosecutors.

The county attorney’s office, who said the officers won’t be charged, gave the following summary of the case on Friday:

Erickson was armed when he arrived at the home of a family member who had an order for protection against him on Nov. 28 at 1:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of 224th Street North. A person who called 911 reported that Erickson threatened to shoot her and responding law enforcement. Officers saw Erickson walking with a rifle near the residence.

“From a distance, officers attempted dozens of negotiations with Erickson, using their squad car public address system to offer help and resources while directing him to put down his weapon,” according to the prosecutors’ summary. “Erickson ignored commands and inaudibly shouted at officers while retreating to his vehicle with his rifle.”

Erickson drove away and officers pursued him, then used a pursuit intervention technique to stop his vehicle. Officers approached with their weapons drawn and Erickson raised his rifle “directly at a deputy,” the summary said.

Two Forest Lake officers, Jonathan Glader and Matthew Smith, and Washington County sheriff’s deputy Greg Reiter fired their duty weapons.

Officers gave medical aid to Erickson, who was then airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. He died Dec. 1.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigated the shooting. Body-worn cameras and squad cameras records parts of the incident, the BCA said at the time.

The Washington County attorney’s office said in Friday’s announcement that they found the officers’ actions were justified because they “reasonably feared death or great bodily harm and were left with no means to deescalate the situation other than the use of deadly force.”

“While the death of an individual by deadly force is never to be taken lightly, there is no question that the actions of the officers in this matter were wholly justified,” said Nick Hydukovich, head of the Washington County attorney’s office criminal division. “The need to take a human life deeply affects all of those involved, and these officers made every effort to avoid having to take that action.”

