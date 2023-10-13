Prosecutors: Climate activist emails stolen by hackers were later cited in court by ExxonMobil

Federal prosecutors said in a sentencing memo Thursday that hackers hired by an Israeli private investigator stole communications between climate activists that were later used in court by Exxon Mobil Corp.

In the memo, attorneys with the Southern District of New York said Aviram Azari, the defendant in the case, paid for the services of mercenary hackers who targeted emails between activists that were later leaked to the press.

The activists were involved in the #ExxonKnew media campaign, which alleges the oil company covered up its own prior knowledge of its products’ contributions to climate change. State investigations by the attorneys general of New York and Massachusetts concerned similar allegations.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said the news reports that resulted from the leaked emails suggested the activists unduly influenced state attorneys general who sued the oil giant over allegations it knew of and suppressed its own contribution to climate change.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“In particular, those news articles appeared designed to undermine the integrity of: (i) the state AGs’ investigations into Exxon; or (ii) individuals working at the non-profit organizations purportedly involved in influencing the state AGs to investigate Exxon,” Williams wrote.

That press coverage, he said, was also incorporated into Exxon’s own state and federal filings in those cases. The memo does not accuse Exxon of involvement in the hacks, and the company has already denied any connection with them.

The identity of clients who hired Azari is not publicly known, and the memo does not disclose them. Azari has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and conspiracy to commit hacking. He is set to be sentenced next week.

A spokesperson for the Center for Climate Integrity, one of the hacking victims, referred The Hill to comments by spokesperson Kert Davies to Reuters.

“While it’s satisfying to see Azari sentenced for these crimes committed many years ago, we would still love to know who paid him to target me and my climate activist and lawyer colleagues,” Davies said.

The Hill has reached out to Exxon for comment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.