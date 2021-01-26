Prosecutors concerned woman who allegedly stole Pelosi laptop might destroy evidence

Riley June Williams was arrested for stealing Pelosi’s laptop during the Capitol breach and plotting to sell it to Russia

Prosecutors are worried that the woman who allegedly stole the laptop of Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the Capitol attack may be trying to destroy evidence.

Read More: Woman accused of helping steal Pelosi laptop freed from jail

The Department of Justice told a judge that they were concerned that one of the alleged rioters, Riley June Williams, was using the internet to tamper with evidence, CBS Philly reported. Prosecutors alleged that the 22-year-old deleted her social media accounts and messages in relation to the siege of the U.S. Capitol in the failed attempt to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

This booking photo provided by the Dauphin County, Pa., Prison, shows Riley June Williams. (Dauphin County Prison via AP)

Furthermore, prosecutors also believe Williams has been trying to influence witnesses.

Scott MacFarlane, an investigative reporter for NBC4, reported that the DOJ requested that the judge restrict Williams’ access to the internet. Prosecutors also wanted a search of her home and car in order to enforce compliance with any order.

“US Justice Dept tells judge Riley Williams, woman accused of stealing computer from Nancy Pelosi’s office, is suspected of using internet in recent days, encouraging people to destroy evidence in Capitol insurrection case. They want judge to prohibit internet access,’ MacFarlane tweeted on Monday.

MORE: Judge calls this case "unlike any other" stemming from US Capitol insurrection.. and openly asks why the Justice Dept doesn't want woman jailed.



And Justice Dept is somewhat cryptically responding… suggesting an answer to that question could impact deeper investigation https://t.co/6hoSjMMtsP — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 26, 2021

According to McFarlane, the judge questioned why prosecutors did not want to detain Willams in another hearing held on Tuesday. The DOJ demurred, apparently not wanting to reveal further specifics of their investigation. The judge labeled the case as “shocking,” but it did not seem he would rule that Williams be taken into custody.

Story continues

As theGrio reported, Williams was arrested for theft, obstruction, and trespassing, as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Video from the attack appeared to show her telling other rioters to go “upstairs, upstairs, upstairs.”

She is alleged to have stolen Pelosi’s HP laptop and had plans to sell it to Russia. Williams’s ex-boyfriend turned her into the FBI but she said, through her lawyer that she was fleeing his abuse, not the authorities when she remained at large in the days after the siege.

Supporters of then-President Donald Trump gather outside the U.S. Capitol building, which was eventually stormed, following a “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Her lawyer also stated that she was acting under the direction of former President Donald Trump. After the election, Trump falsely claimed election fraud and spoke at a rally before the Capitol breach in which he repeated the baseless claims.

“It is regrettable that Ms. Williams took the president’s bait and went inside the Capitol,” Lori Ulrich, Williams’ federal public defender told the judge last week.

Read More: Woman who entered Capitol may have stolen Pelosi device to sell to Russians: FBI

Though U.S. Magistrate Judge Martin Carlson admonished Williams for the crimes she was facing, he ultimately freed her into the custody of her mother.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Prosecutors concerned woman who allegedly stole Pelosi laptop might destroy evidence appeared first on TheGrio.