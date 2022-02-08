Prosecutors conclude Florida deputy's fatal shooting of 88-year-old was justified





Florida prosecutors announced Monday that a deputy's fatal shooting of an 88-year-old man was justified following a deadly force review.

The Tampa, Fla., State Attorney's Office said that the deputy was in fear of her life or great bodily harm when she shot Ronald Ehrich last December and did not have a duty to retreat.

"Accordingly, there is no legal basis for criminal charges against the deputy," the office said in a statement.

The prosecutor's decision came after Deputy Anastacia Castillo from the Hillsborough Sheriff's Office performed a wellness check at the residence of Ehrich after the force received a call from a concerned neighbor.

Videos released by sheriff's office the month of the shooting showed the deputy attempting to de-escalate the situation multiple times before shooting.

The video shows the deputy knocking on walls and doors, identifying herself as "sheriff's office" and eventually finding Elrich behind a closed door.

Castillo explained that she was there to check on Ehrich, who was armed. Ehrich allegedly told the deputy, "I've got a gun; you better get the hell out of here," according to the statement. She allegedly evaded Ehrich because of his weapon and called for backup while she asked him to put his gun down over a dozen times.

The statement added that Ehrich moved close to Castillo with his gun, saying that he was prepared to shoot her, and Castillo subsequently shot Ehrich.

Ehrich died at a hospital from gunshot wounds to the head and chest.