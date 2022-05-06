Prosecutors continue effort to revive evidence in Wilkes-Barre Township homicide case

May 6—WILKES-BARRE — Two relatives of Cindy Lou Ashton testified during a suppression hearing Thursday Anthony Dion Shaw was at her apartment hours before her body was found during a welfare check on May 1, 2018.

Cheryl McCoy and her husband, Tracy McCoy, said they saw Shaw's 2002 Mercury Sable parked outside their Nicholson Street apartment building in Wilkes-Barre Township that morning. Both further stated they came in direct contact with Shaw the day before Ashton's body was found.

Prosecutors hope the testimony of the McCoys will convince Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough to restore evidence the judge previously prohibited from being used against Shaw.

The suppression hearing was ordered by the state Superior Court in April 2021, based on an appeal prosecutors filed when Vough ruled evidence allegedly found in Shaw's East Orange, N.J., apartment and vehicle was discovered and seized without search warrants.

Vough ruled East Orange police entered Shaw's apartment without a search warrant while conducting a welfare check on Shaw.

Shaw was found in his bedroom with self-inflicted slash wounds.

While East Orange police were inside Shaw's apartment, they allegedly discovered three bloody knives and a notebook containing a reported confession and an apology to Ashton's family, and store receipts in his vehicle.

Ashton, 39, was found dead inside her bathroom when Wilkes-Barre Township police conducted a welfare check when she failed to report at her employment. An autopsy revealed she sustained multiple stab wounds to her head and torso.

The McCoys said they lived above their niece, Ashton.

Cheryl McCoy said she was inside Ashton's apartment purchasing a bus ticket when Shaw entered just after 7 p.m. on April 30, 2018. She left minutes after Shaw arrived, and later saw Shaw's car parked near the building when she left for work at 6:35 a.m. on May 1, 2018.

Cheryl McCoy said she found it strange Ashton did not reply to a text message she sent prior to leaving for work.

Tracy McCoy said Shaw sent him a text message on April 30, 2018, indicating he was traveling to Wilkes-Barre Township to talk with Ashton about their relationship. Tracy McCoy said Shaw picked him up and both went to a fitness center where they stayed for nearly two hours before Shaw returned him to the Nicholson Street apartment.

Tracy McCoy said Ashton usually kept a light on above her kitchen sink, which he said was turned off when he took trash out at about 10:05 p.m. on April 30, 2018.

When Tracy McCoy awakened at 7:20 a.m. on May 1, 2018, he testified to seeing Shaw's car parked outside.

Before Vough makes a ruling, Shaw's attorney, David V. Lampman and First Assistant District Attorney Tony Ross and Gerry Scott will be permitted to file legal briefs supporting their arguments.