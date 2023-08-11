Prosecutors convinced a judge not to let Trump have his phone while reviewing trial documents because he has a 'tendency' to 'hold onto material' he shouldn't have

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

A federal judge ruled that Trump can't have any electronic devices while reviewing discovery documents in the DOJ's January 6 case against him.

That came after a prosecutor pointed out Trump's "tendency" to "hold onto" materials he shouldn't have.

The ex-president was previously charged with more than three dozen counts over his alleged hoarding of classified documents.

The federal judge overseeing the DOJ's January 6 case against former President Donald Trump ruled that he can't have his phone with him while reviewing documents in the case to keep him from copying evidence.

Prosecutors at a hearing Friday pointed out that the former president has a "tendency to desire to hold onto material he knows he should not have."

The prosecutor, Tom Windom, works for the special counsel Jack Smith's office and appeared to be referencing an earlier indictment Smith brought against Trump.

In June, Trump was charged with 37 counts over his alleged hoarding of classified documents, including charges of violating the Espionage Act. He was later charged with two additional counts of obstruction and wilful retention of classified documents.

Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges in the classified documents case, as well as the four charges Smith's office brought in the January 6 case.

After Trump's lawyer complained Friday that the defense shouldn't have to "babysit" Trump while he reviews sensitive materials, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan said they could "compromise," and that Trump could look over the documents on his own but couldn't have any electronics while doing so.

