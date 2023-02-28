Prosecutors could seek additional charges after man dies from Miami Co. arson, sheriff says

The Miami County Sheriff says “an obvious care of arson” could soon be a murder investigation.

>>Man injured in Miami Co. house fire dies; Stepson in jail on arson charges

Jack Noble died last week after suffering severe burns in a fire on Pike Street in Laura earlier this month.

Neighbors described him as a nice guy.

The explosion at his house happened on Pike Street just before midnight the night of the Super Bowl.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak spoke with News Center 7′s John Bedell and said an autopsy was ordered to be done by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Officer.

“We are awaiting the preliminary autopsy results,” he said. “Upon us receiving those and reviewing them, we will be consulting with our county prosecutor’s office.”

>>At least one taken to hospital after house fire in Miami Co.

Seth Johnson, the stepson, was arrested in Fairborn just about four hours following the blast and fire at the home where deputies said he lived with his stepfather.

He is facing an aggravated arson charge but Duchak told Bedell he is sure those charges will be upgraded.

“It will be the prosecutor’s decision but it’s up to murder, aggravated murder,” he said. “Based on the aggravated arson, the events that occurred there.”

Duchak told Bedell the whole entire case will be presented to the grand jury and is not ready to talk about a possible motive yet.

“He’s been charged initially in the municipal court with aggravated arson,” said Duchak. “I anticipated in short order, we get scheduled for indictments.”

Johnson is currently in the Miami County Jail and his next hearing is scheduled for March 7.