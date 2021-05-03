Prosecutors couldn't get rape suspect committed on previous assault charges

May 3—A Manchester man who said he was beaten three years ago by Amuri Diole described his assailant's anger as turning on like a light switch, with Diole landing rapid punches on his head, breaking his nose and leaving him with an undiagnosed case of PTSD.

Arrested Thursday on multiple rape charges, Diole, 27, had been released just days earlier from Valley Street jail, where he was awaiting trial. Prosecutors said five psychiatrists turned them down in their efforts for an examination needed to get him committed to the state psychiatric hospital.

Diole had been jailed on and off since a 2018 assault in Merrimack.

"He's a scary person," said the victim in that assault, who asked that his name not be used. "When he got angry, a light went on. It was like night and day. I didn't see it coming."

The man said he suffered a broken nose, two black eyes, a swollen eye socket and dislocated jaw. He also thinks he has post traumatic stress disorder because news footage of riots in cities such as Seattle and Minnesota trigger his anxiety.

"I live it every day," he said.

Manchester police arrested Diole on Thursday after a woman called 911 for help. She told police Diole assaulted her over a two-hour period at the Valley Cemetery, allegedly smashing her head on a grave marker, raping her, putting a knife to her neck and threatening to kill her.

Diole faces three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and two counts of criminal threatening.

According to court papers, Diole moved to the United States from war-torn Congo at age 10 and left his family's Manchester home at age 15. He ended up in a foster home and attended Concord High School through the 11th grade.

Since then, he has lived primarily in Manchester and has been homeless for most of his life. He doesn't work regularly. He started smoking marijuana at 15, drinking alcohol at 17 and has abused heroin at times.

Between 2013 and 2018, he had been seen multiple times at the Elliot Hospital and Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester. During some examinations, he rocked back and forth and showed anger and confusion.

"The people I see that have evil in them, the eyes are the windows to the soul," he told Elliot Hospital health workers in 2017.

He has been diagnosed with suicidal and homicidal tendencies, auditory and visual hallucinations, paranoia, depression and possible psychosis.

In January 2018, he went to Safe Stations seeking help with alcoholism. Then in November of that year, a Manchester man hired him through a temporary labor company to help with furniture moving.

The man said Diole was dragging his feet and placing furniture and household goods where they could be damaged.

The two started exchanging words, with Diole accusing the man of racism. When Diole started acting out, the man started recording him on his phone. Diole grabbed the phone, the man lunged for it, and Diole attacked, the man said.

"He used my face as a speed bag," the man said.

Court papers list Diole as 5 foot, 4 inches and 140 pounds. The man, in his mid-50s at the time, said he couldn't match Diole's speed, but he bear-hugged him and brought him to the ground.

Prosecutors told the man they had multiple warrants for Diole.

In January, Superior Court Judge Charles Temple ruled Diole was incompetent to stand trial. Then on April 23, he ordered Diole released from jail, citing state law that gives prosecutors 90 days to obtain an order for involuntary commitment to a psychiatric hospital.

The man said a victim-witness advocate with the Hillsborough County Attorney had been keeping him up to date. But he had never been notified about the outcome of the mental heath issue and Diole's release. Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin said the victim-witness advocate should have told the man about Diole's release from jail.

The victim in the Merrimack assault was not surprised Diole never left the cemetery after last week's alleged rape.

"He's not afraid of consequences. He's not remorseful. Everyone who knows Amuri knows he's dangerous," he said.