Prosecutors criticize Jenkins' motion, argue he should be tried with Krop

Aug. 2—Federal prosecutors on Tuesday argued that Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins and local firearms business owner Robert Krop were not entitled to separate trials, and sharply criticized Jenkins' rationale for why charges against him should be dropped.

The government's filing on Tuesday evening came two weeks after U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher said she wanted more information about how audio recordings of each defendant's interview with federal agents could affect the other man's defense if played during a joint trial.

Both men have asked the court for separate trials.

Playing both of their interviews at a joint trial might violate a rule set forth by the U.S. Supreme Court's 1968 decision in Bruton v. United States, Gallagher said at a hearing in Baltimore last month.

According to "the Bruton rule," during a joint conspiracy trial, a defendant's rights are violated if their co-defendant implicates them in a confession. The rule is sometimes used to separate the trials of multiple people charged in the same conspiracy.

Prosecutors addressed "the Bruton issue" in a brief three-page response, writing that they did not intend to play Krop's interview at a joint trial and would redact the pieces of Jenkins' interview that include direct mentions of Krop, thus avoiding a violation of the Bruton rule.

Defense attorneys in the case now have two weeks to respond.

Andrea Smith, one of Jenkins' attorneys, declined to comment on Wednesday.

In another motion also filed Tuesday, prosecutors responded to Jenkins' motion to dismiss the charges against him, calling parts of his argument "absurd."

Jenkins was indicted alongside Krop in early April on five counts of conspiracy and making false statements to illegally acquire machine guns. Krop, who co-owns the shooting range The Machine Gun Nest in Frederick County, also faces an additional charge of illegal possession of machine guns.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

The indictment alleges that between 2015 and 2022, Krop drafted letters for Jenkins to sign on Frederick County Sheriff's Office letterhead, then sent them to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The letters stated that the sheriff's office was interested in seeing demonstrations of various machine guns.

Federal law generally prohibits the possession, transfer or importation of machine guns imported or manufactured after May 1986.

There is an exception: Licensed dealers like Krop can legally acquire post-1986 machine guns if a law enforcement agency says it has an interest in buying the guns or that it wants to see a demonstration.

To accomplish this, the law enforcement agency writes a "law letter" expressing its desire, which is sent in with an application the dealer files to the ATF. The ATF reviews applications before allowing the import or transfer of the machine guns.

The Machine Gun Nest never performed demonstrations for the Sheriff's Office, prosecutors said in their filing. The business rented out the guns to customers.

Prosecutors allege Jenkins told investigators that he signed the letters to aid Krop's business, and never said he'd had any interest in purchasing or seeing demonstrations of the guns.

"To the contrary, he told the agents that at least one of [the weapons], a belt-fed machinegun, which is used in combat, would not be suitable for use in law enforcement and that he regretted signing the law letter that requested a demonstration of it," the government's filing says.

Most of Tuesday's filing consisted of prosecutors countering Jenkins' attorneys' argument that the ATF's rules around law enforcement demonstrations were so vague that ordinary people could not understand them. Jenkins could not have known that his signing the law letters was wrong because the ATF didn't make the rules clear, his lawyers allege.

Prosecutors disagreed. In their filing on Tuesday, they argued the law was unambiguous. It doesn't matter that the law doesn't outline specific requirements for when and how law enforcement demonstrations must occur, because the spirit of the rules is clear, prosecutors said.

"It would be impractical for the ATF to provide specific guidelines for a demonstration that would apply in every single case," the prosecution's filing says. "Each police department in the country varies in size and need. What a machinegun demonstration looks like, and when it would occur, for a police department in a large urban city will be very different than one for a rural coastal town.

"No reasonable person could construe these laws as allowing a police department to wait years — or nearly a decade — before setting up a demonstration, then deny wanting to have a demonstration when asked about it. The ATF instead relies on the law letters, written by the chief law enforcement officer, to truthfully indicate their interest and need to demonstrate a particular machinegun(s)."

In a previous filing, Jenkins' attorneys also argued that the ATF should have warned him that the law letters he signed were "insufficient," and should not have approved them.

Prosecutors called that argument "completely misplaced" in their filing on Tuesday.

"[T]his argument is merely a critique of enforcement actions by the ATF, and an absurd one at that, as the ATF should not have to warn sworn law enforcement officers not to lie to the government," the filing said.

