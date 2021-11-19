Prosecutors crosses Travis McMichael, defense rests

Nov. 19—After defense attorneys portrayed Travis McMichael as a textbook paragon of law enforcement procedure who assesses the "totality of circumstances," prosecutor Linda Dunikoski unveiled a potentially half-cocked vigilante who rallied neighbors to "arm up."

In painstaking cross examination Thursday morning, Dunikoski attempted to show that Ahmaud Arbery never posed an actual threat to McMichael before he shot the 25-year-old Black man dead on a public street in the Satilla Shores neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020.

As the crowds expanded outside the Glynn County Courthouse with Black Pastors Matter demonstrators, the tension increased inside for the three White men accused of murder in a trial.

Travis McMichael proved to be the prime witness for the defense, which rested its case Thursday afternoon following testimony from several Satilla Shores residents about theft issues that were rehashed on social media. The court recessed until Monday, when closing arguments will begin at 9 a.m. at the Glynn County Courthouse.

In addition to casting credibility issues in the role of Travis McMichael's law enforcement training as a former U.S. Coast Guardsman, Dunikoski questioned him about what she described as the "vigilante" nature of certain Facebook posts he made leading up to the deadly encounter with Arbery.

In a July 2019 post to the Satilla Shores private neighborhood Facebook page, McMicheal appeared to encourage neighbors to "arm up," adding that wrongdoers were "playing with fire on this side of the neighborhood."

In another Facebook post, a friend complaining to McMichael about a theft described her father as "slap crazy, old as dirt and doesn't care about going to jail, to which McMichael responded: "That's what the world needs more of. My old man's the same way. Hell, I'm getting that way."

"Have to make an example," the woman replied in a follow-up Facebook comment.

"That's right," McMichael replied. "I hope y'all catch the vermin."

On Thursday, Dunikoski spent the morning picking at dissimilarities between what Travis McMichael told police hours after he killed Arbery and his testimony Wednesday in court under questioning from his defense attorney, Jason Sheffield. The senior assistant attorney with the Cobb County District Attorney's Office, Dunikoski also grilled him on law enforcement actions and the scenarios that govern them.

McMichael shot the unarmed Arbery twice at close range with buckshot on Feb. 23, 2020, as the two men struggled for possession of McMicheal's Remington 12-gauge shotgun. Moments earlier, McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, had armed themselves and pursued Arbery in a pick-up truck after he ran past their home at 230 Satilla Drive.

Co-defendant William "Roddie" Bryan joined the pursuit in his own pickup truck after seeing Arbery run past his home at nearby 307 Burford Road with the McMichaels in pursuit. Bryan recorded the deadly shooting with his cell phone.

Travis McMichael, 35, Greg McMichael, 65, and Bryan, 52, are being tried for murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and other charges. The prosecution contends Arbery was chased, trapped and murdered while out for a run on a public street.

Family and friends knew Arbery to be an avid jogger who loved running everywhere. Arbery lived with his mother in Fancy Bluff, a couple of miles from Satilla Shores.

The defense maintains McMichael killed Arbery in self-defense, that he and his father relied on their respective law enforcement training in attempting a citizen's arrest.

Travis McMichael testified Wednesday about use of force and probable cause protocols he learned in federal law enforcement training during his stint in the Coast Guard from 2007-16. Greg McMichael once served as a Glynn County police officer and 20 years as an investigator with the Brunswick District Attorney's Office before retiring in May 2019.

The McMichaels said they suspected Arbery of committing thefts in the neighborhood prior to Feb. 23, 2020. Their suspicions were formed largely by Arbery's appearance several times on surveillance video at 220 Satilla Drive, a house under construction with open garage bays and no doors.

The property owner, Larry English of Douglas, noted that Arbery never stole anything or caused any harm during his five surveillance video appearances there beginning in October 2019.

Arbery was not the only person to trigger the surveillance cameras inside the structure.

Though the McMichaels did not talk with English directly about the goings-on at 220 Satilla Drive, neighbors and a police officer showed them copies of the video showing Arbery at the structure. Travis McMichael testified that his mother told him about expensive electronics stolen from a boat on a trailer inside one of English's garage bays. English suspected contract workers who had worked on the house, but he later determined the theft occurred while the boat and trailer were in Douglas.

McMichael spoke of the theft Thursday in court, which he thought had occurred. "He had stuff stolen out of his boat," McMichael said from the witness stand.

McMichael said he had reason to suspect Arbery might be armed based on an encounter the two had on Feb. 11, 2020. McMicheal called 911 at around 7:30 p.m., saying Arbery reached for his pants waistband as if reaching for a gun after McMichael shined his vehicle's headlights on him outside 220 Satilla Drive.

Travis McMichael was on hand that night when responding county police officer Robert Rash told Greg McMichael that "none of the videos shows (Arbery) taking anything, according to testimony.

"My understanding was he was never seen taking anything," McMichael told Dunikoski.

Greg McMichael was working on his boat on Feb. 23, 2020, when Arbery ran past the home. Matt Albenze, who lived near 220 Satilla Drive, had called the police non-emergency number after seeing Arbery enter the unfinished home.

The McMichaels were unaware of that when Greg McMichael spotted Arbery running on Satilla Drive, according to testimony.

Travis McMichael said he had assumed his father called 911 before coming inside in a "frantic" state to tell him about Arbery. They armed themselves and went outside to Travis MxMichaels' pickup truck. Standing across from 220 Satilla Drive, Albenze waved his arm forward, which Travis McMichael said he took as a signal of Arbery's direction of travel.

Albenze testified last week he did not see the McMichaels and that he did not intend any meaning with the arm motion.

The McMichaels drove up Satilla Drive and found Arbery running on Burford Road. Travis McMichael testified he only wanted to speak with Arbery or to hold him for the police that he thought his father had called. But he said Arbery would not respond when he pulled alongside him on several occasions and requested to speak with him.

"I wanted to at least ask him what happened," he said.

He said he continued trying to get Arbery's attention, even after Arbery ignored him.

"Despite the fact that you know about the 5th Amendment, that nobody has to talk to someone they don't want to talk to?" Dunikoski said.

"Yes, ma'am," McMichael replied.

McMichael testified that at one point Arbery stopped briefly, then sprinted away after Travis McMichael told him the police were enroute. When Dunikoski noted that this exchange is not mentioned in his police interview, McMichael said he was stressed at the time of the omission.

"What were you nervous about while making this statement?" she asked.

"I just killed a man," Travis McMichael said. "It was the most traumatic event of my life. I was scared. It was horrible."

During Wednesday's proceedings, Travis McMichael said he did not fire until Arbery grabbed the barrel of the shotgun, saying he feared being "overpowered" and losing control of the weapon. But Dunikoski had him read transcripts Thursday from the statement he gave Glynn County police detectives hours after the shooting. Detective Roderick Nohilly had asked at that time: "Do you remember if he grabbed the shotgun at all?" McMichael replied, "I want to say he did (grab the gun barrel), but honestly I do not remember."

Under further questioning from Dunikoski: "I don't know why, I want to say he did, but I honestly cannot remember."

"So you didn't shoot because he grabbed your gun. You shot because he was there?" Dunikoski said.

"We were face-to-face and I was being struck and that's when I shot," Travis McMichael said.

The shooting occurred shortly after the McMichaels had stopped the Ford F-150 pickup truck on Holmes Road near Satilla Shores. Travis McMicheal testified Wednesday that his father was in the truck bed and that he was standing beside the driver's side door when he saw Arbery running toward them on Holmes Road. Arbery closed to within 12 feet, he said. He testified he reached into the truck for his shotgun, at which point Arbery turned around and ran back down Holmes Road.

Travis McMichael testified that he thought the motion of reaching inside the truck for his gun caused Arbery to retreat. He testified it was at this point he realized his father had not called 911 before they began pursuing Arbery.

Arbery came back up Holmes Road toward the McMichaels, this time with Bryan following Arbery in his Chevrolet Silverado and recording it with his cell phone. McMichael testified he pointed the shotgun at Arbery as Arbery closed to within 30 to 40 feet, hoping to discourage him. Greg McMichael crouched in the truck bed, brandishing the handgun.

"I was under the impression, at this point, that the guy could be a threat and he was coming directly to me," McMichael testified. "Yes, I pointed the weapon."

"He is between the two pickup trucks?" Dunikoski said.

"Yes, ma'am."

On the video, Arbery veers right on the road as he approaches the McMichaels, then runs around the passenger side of the pickup truck. The video next shows Arbery lunge toward McMichael, who moved from the driver's side to the front of the pickup truck. McMichael said he moved to the front of the truck to keep Arbery in his line of sight, adding in testimony he feared for his father's safety.

The first blast of the shotgun can be heard but not seen, obscured by the front of McMichael's pickup truck. McMichael testified he held the shotgun at "port arms," a two-handed military grip with the barrel level. Dunikoski noted the GBI medical examiner's autopsy results indicating the first buckshot blast hit Arbery in the upper abdomen and exited his upper back.

"Your gun was parallel to the ground?" Dunikoski said.

"It happened so fast, and trying to recall I obviously missed very minute details," he said.

McMichael testified in court that it appeared to him Arbery was attacking Bryan's truck. "From what I saw the vehicle looked to be stopped and Mr. Arbery was engaging with the vehicle," he told Dunikoski. McMichael confirmed to Dunikoski that he never told police investigators about his belief that Arbery attacked the truck.

Under Dunikoski's questioning, he said Arbery never showed a weapon, never threatened him and never said a word to him, from the beginning of the pursuit to that moment. He told her he did not think to confirm that his dad called 911 but assumed he did before the chase ensued.

He responded yes, that he could have discontinued the pursuit, that he could have stayed inside the truck on Holmes Road. He told her he did not have a police badge or uniform and that he never told Arbery they were attempting to arrest him.

"All he's done is run away from you," Dunikoski said.

In statements to police that day, Greg McMichael said he told Arbery, "Stop or I'll blow your ...head off!" according to testimony. Travis McMichael testified that he does not remember his father saying that.

Police arrived to find Arbery dead in the street and McMichael covered in Arbery's blood. He placed the shotgun in a yard.

Dunikoski asked McMichael if perhaps his nervous condition resulted from fear of arrest.

"Were you nervous because you thought you were going to jail?" she asked.

"I was going through an investigation," he said. "It was the most traumatic event I've ever been through in my life."

Travis McMichael is the only one of the three defendants to take the stand during the trial before all defense attorneys rested their case.