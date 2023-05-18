Prosecutors: Daytona Beach man on probation sentenced to 3 life terms after stabbing

A Daytona Beach man was sentenced to three life terms plus 30 years in prison after he was found in violation of probation related to accusations he stabbed a woman, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Sherman Lamar Doughtry, 45, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon Dec. 22 after he stabbed his wife twice in the head and once in the left arm as she tried to protect herself, according to prosecutors and court records. He was also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a child. That case remains open.

Doughtry and his wife were in a “verbal altercation” when she warned him she would call the police. Doughtry then said, “I will kill all of you if you call the police,” an affidavit stated.

'Unleash hell': Deputies 'unleash hell' to find suspects who shot up DeLand neighborhood with assault rifle

Dog fighting conviction: Daytona Beach man convicted of dog fighting and animal cruelty charges

Florida man accused of blocking dozer: Flagler sheriff: Man arrested after blocking bulldozer doing dune restoration at Varn Park

Doughtry was already on probation after serving about 13 years of a 17-year prison sentence for two counts of kidnapping with a victim under 13, aggravated child abuse, burglary with assault or battery, and felony arson of a dwelling.

Daytona Beach Police investigated the case and Doughtry was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Sarah Thomas. Circuit Judge Leah Case presided.

This afternoon following a hearing in Volusia County, defendant Sherman Doughtry was found in violation of probation and received three life sentences plus 30 years in Florida State Prison. pic.twitter.com/RFz1RjClXY — State Attorney, Florida's 7th Circuit (@SAO7FL) May 17, 2023

State Attorney R.J. Larizza said everyone was fortunate that Doughtry would be unable to commit any further acts of violence.

“Three life sentences plus 30 years highlights the vicious and violent nature of the defendant,” Larizza stated in the release.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona Beach man sentenced to 3 life terms for violating probation