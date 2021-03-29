Prosecutors say deadly California stabbing was seen on Zoom

·1 min read

ALTADENA, Calif. (AP) — A California man has been charged with stabbing his mother and uncle to death in an attack that the woman’s co-workers witnessed on a Zoom call, prosecutors said Monday.

Deputies responding to reports of a stabbing on March 22 discovered the man dead in the driveway of a home in the Los Angeles suburb of Altadena, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials. The woman was found dead inside the house.

The victims were identified as Kenneth Preston, 69, and Carol Brown, 67.

“This is a horrific case in which the mother’s work colleagues witnessed part of the attack while on a Zoom call and called the authorities,” county District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.

Authorities didn't release additional details about the attack or what motivated it.

Deputies arrested Robert Anderson Cotton at the scene. The 32-year-old has been charged with two counts of murder with an allegation of using a knife as a deadly and dangerous weapon, prosecutors said.

It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Investigators said the three all lived at the house in the suburban neighborhood about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles.

  • Pete Doherty credits cheese on toast and sleep for his new look

    The Babyshambles and Libertines frontman says he is 'quite clean' after a long battle with drug addiction.

  • The Underappreciated Genius of Larry McMurtry

    Larry McMurtry’s great subject was Texas and its environs, which sometimes earned him the designation of “regional writer,” but Texas is larger than France. Is France a “region”? McMurtry’s novels bridged the West and its men and women from the days of Billy the Kid (Anything for Billy, 1989) all the way to the cheating/charming English professor Flap in modern-day Houston in Terms of Endearment. Taken as a whole, McMurtry’s work constitutes one of the greatest achievements of any American novelist — rich, vivid, soulful, as disarmingly beautiful as the sere landscape and always narratively potent. McMurtry’s novels keep moving and developing as restlessly as Texas itself. McMurtry died at 84 on Thursday in Archer City, Texas, a short drive from where he was born a rancher’s son in a place where “the only bookstore I had was the paperback rack at the drugstore.” He filled that void by building one of the world’s greatest used bookstores, Booked Up, a monument to the man who was an unprepossessing repository of deep wisdom. This seemingly nondescript little town (population 1,834), fictionalized as Thalia in his writing, proved as rich to him as Chicago was to Saul Bellow or Newark to Philip Roth. Understanding the importance of location, the New York–born filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich filmed the 1971 movie version of McMurtry’s 1966 novel The Last Picture Show in Archer City, in poignant black and white. Like John Steinbeck and Stephen King, McMurtry was a writing machine. And like them he was unfairly reduced to a mere spinner of yarns within the academic-literary establishment. He produced more than 30 novels, many of them hundreds of thousands of words long (though all were easy reads), plus more than a dozen works of nonfiction and many screenplays, both credited and not. In one of his memoirs, Hollywood (2011), he said he had worked on nearly 70 movies, though his name is on only a few of them. Like most novelists, he grumbled about what screen panjandrums did to his scenarios, shaping his distaste into the 1987 memoir Film Flam. Screenwriting was not his passion but it naturally embraced him because he was an absolute master of the core elements of storytelling: characters, plot, dialogue. Yet as much as any insistently literary novelist, he understood and captured the intricacy of human relationships. As his success grew, McMurtry wandered off to the big cities, first to Houston to earn an M.F.A. at Rice University and to teach there, and he spent much time in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. In his 60s, after a 1991 heart attack, quadruple bypass surgery, and a period of depression, he came back home and concentrated on his books — collecting them, reading them, living in them. The books, and his small-town Texas, were the only world he needed. He kept revisiting earlier characters and taking them off in new directions; the chancer Duane Moore, from The Last Picture Show (Jeff Bridges played him in the movie and its sequel Texasville) became his alter ego over time and would form the center of five novels over more than 40 years. Duane’s Depressed (1999), deeply informed by McMurtry’s own struggles with the disorder, begins with the unexpected comedy of an inexplicable situation: The title character, after driving a pickup for 30 years, decides to walk everywhere. Consternation ensues. What set McMurtry apart from even most of the greatest male novelists was that he was genuinely fascinated with the interior lives of women rather than limiting his attentions to how they either helped or hindered the pursuits of men. That’s what gave The Last Picture Show such unusual sensitivity and balance; though inspired by McMurtry’s own upbringing, it is as attentive to the middle-aged housewives as it is to the young bucks on the football team. Maureen Orth of Vanity Fair, to whom Lonesome Dove (1985) is dedicated, said flatly that the novelist “loved, respected and appreciated women more than any man I ever knew.” He would tell her, astutely, that women never started out with enough confidence, and even when they acquired some, a “bottomless insecurity” lingered. Emma, from Terms of Endearment, was his special favorite creation, through whom he considered the underpinnings of ordinary life. He termed that book his “most European novel,” writing it after spending a couple of years reading Balzac, Tolstoy, and Eliot. “I did hope to search a little less superficially among the flea market of details which constitute human existence,” he wrote in a 1989 preface to the novel. His real-life relationships with women were complicated. After an early marriage to a fellow writer and professor, Jo Scott, many years later he found a life and professional partner in Diana Ossana, with whom he collaborated on many projects, including their Oscar-winning script for Brokeback Mountain (adapted and greatly expanded from an eleven-page Annie Proulx short story). When McMurtry finally remarried in 2011 (to Ken Kesey’s widow, Faye, whom he had met decades earlier in the ’60s), the three of them lived together. Though he wrote with a light hand, avoiding intrusive authorial tricks and, seemingly, any socio-political agenda — both of which choices perhaps cost him respect from literary snobs — McMurtry once told Mother Jones that his chief intent was to dismantle what he saw as the myth of great white men taming the West. He saw cowboy culture as a progressive revisionist academic would. “I haven’t succeeded at all,” he complained in 2014. “It’s just as racist and misogynistic as it ever was. The image of the cowboy is one of the dominant images in American culture.” In his masterpiece Lonesome Dove and many other Westerns, he reduced the grandeur and nobility of the cowboys-and-Indians frontier to so many disasters, stumbles, and accidents, with much raping and thievery along the way. “Would you like your menfolk to be that way?” he asked in a Mother Jones interview. “The Western myth is a heroic myth, and yet settling the West was not heroic. It ended with Custer; it was the end of the settlement narrative, which had been going on since 1620.” Yet at the same time he was, perhaps contrary to his own intent, building up a story of human perseverance against unimaginable misfortune, masculinity very much central to the ultimate triumph. Call and Gus, the Texas Rangers who successfully lead a cattle drive to Montana, became archetypes of American manhood. Yet McMurtry was stunned to win the Pulitzer Prize for the book, and taken aback by the immense popularity of the saga when it was adapted for television, inspiring so many sequels and spinoffs that some characters were killed off more than once. In a typically dry and funny introduction to the 2000 edition of the book, he reflected on how artists “have sometimes found to their bafflement that they have been more or less trapped by the unexpected and unrelenting popularity of a work to which they themselves had initially attached little importance.” Dogs and housing subdivisions had been named after Lonesome Dove (the novel’s Texas border town but, metaphorically, also Call’s unacknowledged son by a prostitute). McMurtry continued, “I thought I had written about a harsh time and some pretty harsh people, but, to the public at large, I had produced something nearer to an idealization; instead of a poor man’s Inferno, filled with violence, faithlessness and betrayal, I had actually delivered a kind of Gone with the Wind of the West, a turnabout I’ll be mulling over for a long, long time.” Perhaps a new generation will reconsider McMurtry through a revisionist lens, the way ’70s critics took up an interest in racism in John Ford’s The Searchers, which fizzled when it was released in 1956. But McMurtry can’t be reduced to mere messaging; he worked on the broadest possible canvas. In his characters there is all of humanity: tragedy and error and endurance and absurdity, all of it filtered through deep understanding and controlled sorrow. McMurtry sketches the death of Lonesome Dove’s Gus McCrae with a heartrending, manful minimalism: “He saw a mist, red at first but then as silvery as the morning mists in the valleys of Tennessee.” In a 2010 preface, McMurtry wrote, “And the blue pigs walked all the way to Montana just to be eaten. Life ain’t for sissies, as Augustus might have said.” On the occasion of being awarded the National Humanities medal, he said, “I don’t myself theorize,” but allowed that he was “saddened by what’s being lost.” Loss abounds in McMurtry’s work, but it coexists securely with acceptance. As a character in Duane’s Depressed tells the title figure, “The reason I made you read Proust is because it’s still the greatest catalogue of the varieties of disappointment human beings feel.” Crucially, though, wading slowly through a giant novel rebuilds Duane. Reading gives him the fortitude to go on living. It is narrative, our ability to make our lives matter by sharing our stories, that makes human sorrow endurable. McMurtry was not merely a great storyteller but a shrewd analyst of its place, which is at the heart of our human condition.

  • Gardener drowned neighbour's cat 'because it dug up his vegetable plot'

    A gardener drowned his neighbour’s pet car because it kept digging up his vegetable plot, a court has heard. Richard Giles, 69, caught the tabby cat, called Ruby, after finding it on his property in the hamlet of Adber, Dorset, in September last year. He had grown incensed about the cat “ruining” his vegetable patch – where he was growing carrots and leeks – and drowned it in a water butt, Weymouth Magistrates’ Court was told. The cat’s owner, Shirley Gear-Evans, was said to have spent two days looking for her pet before she decided to confront Giles. Her neighbour, she claimed, immediately admitted to killing Ruby, but displayed no remorse and did not offer any form of apology. The RSPCA investigated the case and decided to mount a prosecution against Giles, who was charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal. Dorset Police said it had been made aware of the case but left the matter to the charity, which has the power to prosecute. Giles admitted the offence, which carries a maximum sentence of up to six months in prison, when he appeared before magistrates earlier this month. Ms Gear-Evans, a 65-year-old widow who used to work for the NHS, said she moved to Adber in May 2019 and took in the rescue cat a month later to keep her company. Speaking from her home on Monday, she said: “I kept (Ruby) in the house for a few weeks so she could get used to her new home but soon she was outside exploring the fields around the house. "Richard had introduced himself and at first we got along, but as soon as I said I was getting a cat he went mad.”

  • Giant ship blocking Suez Canal partially dislodged, starting to move

    The bow of the massive container ship blocking the Suez Canal was dislodged early Monday, and a dozen tugboats are now working to put it on course to port so the canal can start clearing the costly backlog of ships waiting to pass through. "It is good news," said Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority. "We are not finished yet, but it has moved." The Ever Given is floatingpic.twitter.com/GNzlzaom8q — Evan Hill (@evanchill) March 29, 2021 The 1,300-foot MV Ever Given wedged itself diagonally across the Suez Canal on Tuesday, blocking all traffic through the busy shipping route. At least 320 vessels are waiting to pass through from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean or vice versa, costing billions of dollars a day. Engineers have been working to clear the ship, digging the protruding bow out from the bank and vacuuming up sand from the bottom of the canal. They had been hopeful that high spring tides accompanying Sunday's full moon would aid the effort. Salvagers cleared the rudder late Friday, allowing the Ever Given's engines to start, The Wall Street Journal reports. Along with intensive dredging efforts, the engineers trying to free the ship were waiting on specialized tugboats that arrived Sunday. It isn't clear how long it will take to clear the channel, which carries more than 10 percent of global shipping trade, or the backlog of ships. There are also concerns about the traffic jam disgorging into the Mediterranean, snarling European ports. Success in clearing the Ever Given will be a relief not just for its Japanese owner, Taiwan-based operator, and the global shipping industry, but also for Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi, the Journal reports. Sisi launched a $8.5 billion expansion of the Suez Canal in 2015, painting it as a way to boost government revenues after the tumult of the Arab Spring. "But the changes didn't boost state revenues, and the Ever Given threatened to further disrupt canal income," the Journal said, adding that the canal is still an important source of foreign currency. More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksBiden calls on states to reinstate mask mandates as CDC warns of possible COVID-19 surgeHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.

  • Suspected suicide bombing at Indonesia church

    Several people in the Indonesian city of Makassar were wounded after a suspected suicide bombing outside of a Catholic church on Sunday.Indonesian national police said two people were suspected of carrying out the attack, after local police reported the bomber acted alone.Local police also said that a congregation had been inside the church at the time of the explosion, as they celebrated the first day of the Easter Holy Week.Video from the scene showed damaged cars parked nearby and the church cordoned off by police.A priest at the church told local media that a suspected bomber tried to enter the church grounds on a motorbike, but was stopped by a security guard.The country's top counterterrorism official described Sunday's events as an act of terrorism.Police did not say who might be responsible for the attack, and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.A similar suicide attack on churches in 2018 left more than 30 dead in the city of Surabaya.Police blamed that on an extremist group inspired by the Islamic State.The country has seen a recent resurgence in militant violence, with scores of Indonesians travelling to the Middle East to fight for the Islamic State.

  • How to cook scallops to get that perfect golden sear

    Scallops are actually easier and faster to make than most seafood.

  • Paris court convicts, fines pharma firm for deadly diet pill

    A Paris court handed millions of euros (dollars) in fines to a French pharmaceutical company on Monday for its role in one of the nation’s biggest modern health scandals, finding it guilty of manslaughter and other charges for selling a diabetes drug blamed for hundreds of deaths. The ruling capped a judicial marathon targeting Servier Laboratories and involving more than 6,500 plaintiffs. Servier was accused of putting profits ahead of patients’ welfare by allowing the drug to be widely and irresponsibly prescribed as a diet pill — with deadly consequences.

  • Dramatic moment security guard reverses into 'smash and grab' moped robbers behind string of raids in London

    Alfie Atherton, 29, and Reed Roberts, 30, stole more than £40,000 in cash and perfume from security vans and designer shops in a string of dramatic raids in London's West End.

  • U.S. nuclear weapons are aging quickly. With few spare parts, how long can they last?

    A broken 1960s elevator that leads to an underground control center took months to fix. That’s just the start.

  • Boston doctor says CDC director's warning is 'important wake-up call'

    Infectious disease experts say younger people are driving the uptick in COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, citing relaxed rules and increased travel and gatherings.

  • No surprises at Miami Open: favorites Barty, Osaka, Rublev, Schwartzman advance

    Ashleigh Barty lives more than 9,000 miles from Miami, in Brisbane, Australia, but South Florida’s sweltering weather conditions feel quite familiar to the world’s top-ranked tennis player.

  • One dead in Vancouver-area stabbing spree

    One woman was killed and five others wounded after being stabbed at a public library in a Vancouver suburb on Saturday.Canadian police told local media they had the lone suspect in custody, though the motive remains unclear. They added that the suspect had a past criminal record. Video from the scene reportedly appeared to show a man injuring himself with a knife before being taken into police custody.Investigators are now appealing to witnesses of the attack, which occurred in the early afternoon at the Vancouver North Library. Drone footage showed Emergency Health Services aiding the wounded. No further details of the victims were provided. In responding to the incident, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter, "My heart is in North Vancouver tonight. Know that all Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured." North Vancouver is a mostly quiet and wealthy suburb of about 85,000 people.

  • Here is why so many Miami Open players got their start on South Florida tennis courts

    They were born in far-flung cities all over the world, from Moscow to Furtwangen, Germany to Harrisburg, Pa. to Osaka, Japan. But they – or in most cases, their families -- wound up uprooting their lives to move to South Florida in search of year-round tennis weather, better coaching and competition, hard and clay courts, and an ever-growing number of tennis academies famous for turning junior prospects into pro players.

  • 13-year-old buys car for $80, then causes fatal high-speed wreck, Tennessee cops say

    Police found the woman who sold the car, and now she faces charges.

  • Woman Accuses Cuomo of Unwanted Kissing, Provides Photo of Incident

    Another woman has accused New York governor Andrew Cuomo of kissing her without consent, detailing the allegation and providing a photograph of the incident at a Monday press conference. Sherry Vill of Greece, N.Y., said that Cuomo kissed her while visiting her home in 2017 after it was damaged in a flood. Vill and her attorney, Gloria Allred, said they plan to notify state Attorney General Letitia James of the allegation. Allred said that Cuomo “suddenly grabbed [Vill’s] face and kissed her in front of her home” during the visit. According to Vill, who is married, the governor told her “you are beautiful.” “I felt embarrassed and weird…I felt he was coming on to me in my own home,” Vill said. “I know the difference between an innocent gesture and a sexual one.” Vill’s son took a video of the incident, and during the press conference Allred displayed a picture of Cuomo kissing Vill. Allred shows photos of the day including one her son took. pic.twitter.com/vnTqN72Gl8 — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) March 29, 2021 Vill added that a staffer subsequently invited her to attend an event with the governor, but did not invite any other members of her family. Vill made her allegations after eight other women accused Cuomo of sexual harassment. Cuomo has denied touching any woman inappropriately, although he has apologized for remarks that “made people feel uncomfortable.” The first woman to detail allegations against Cuomo, former aide Lindsey Boylan, accused the governor of kissing her on the lips without consent. An unidentified woman has alleged that Cuomo groped her under her blouse in the Executive Mansion, while current Cuomo aide Alyssa McGrath has said the unidentified woman described the alleged incident to her.

  • Watch an Egyptian boat crew celebrate wildly after they helped free Suez Canal ship

    All's well that ends well. A new video making the rounds online shows the crew of the Egyptian dredger Mashhour, which helped free the massive, traffic-blocking container ship that had been stuck in the Suez Canal for days by removing sand around it, proudly — and deservedly — celebrating their achievement. "Mashhour is number 1," they reportedly chanted in Arabic. The Egyptian Team of the Tug boat “Mashhour” (pronounced mash- hoor) celebrates the success of freeing the #EverGiven After it got stuck in the Suez Canal.They are chanting: Mashhour is number 1” pic.twitter.com/kZfFYvLP5f — Anas Alhajji (@anasalhajji) March 29, 2021 The overall atmosphere on the canal was jolly after the Ever Given got moving again, with tug boats blasting their horns in excitement as they led the vessel forward. Joyful tooting from the tugboats that freed the #EVERGIVEN. Position update: the ship is 1.6 nm north of her stuck position...and still moving! Video: Egyptian Cabinet. pic.twitter.com/PIxe5us8KK — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksBiden calls on states to reinstate mask mandates as CDC warns of possible COVID-19 surgeHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.

  • With blockbuster trade, 49ers go all-in on rookie QB

    For San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the biggest risk wasn't trading three first-round picks for the No. 3 selection where he could take a shot on the franchise quarterback of the future. The chance he didn't want to take going forward anymore was going into a season without an elite quarterback who he believes can consistently carry a team to a Super Bowl. “It’s a risk every single year you go into an NFL season without one of those top five guys,” Shanahan said Monday in his first public comments since last week's big trade for the No. 3 pick.

  • Rahm Emanuel: Hey, Let’s Strip Gun Owners of Due-Process Rights

    In another case of poll-driven confirmation bias, Democrats have overestimated the popularity of their gun-control efforts as another House bill is reportedly “dead on arrival” in the Senate. Alas, the bill didn’t stall because of the infamous filibuster — though demanding a 60-vote threshold for legislation predominately aimed at red states shut out of the lawmaking process would be entirely legitimate — but because moderate Democrats like Joe Manchin and Jon Tester would likely have a difficult time supporting the House efforts. Manchin, who wrote a more modest “universal background check bill” a few years ago, represents a state where an estimated 54 percent of households have guns. In Montana, the number is over 52 percent. But Democrat Rahm Emanuel has an idea. The only way his party can pass gun-control legislation, he argued on ABC’s This Week on Sunday, is by focusing less on firearms and more on people. He reasons Democrats should compromise with Republicans by focusing on “criminals,” “mental health,” and the No-Fly List. Why the former mayor of crime-ridden Chicago believes that ignoring a gunowner’s First, Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Amendment rights in an effort to strip them of their Second Amendment rights is any kind of compromise remains a great mystery. First, Emanuel says anyone with a “domestic-violence record” should be “banned from buying a gun.” This is an excellent idea. Also, it is already the law. Owning a gun after a domestic-violence conviction is illegal under federal law — and under numerous state laws. It is legal for the police to take guns when there is “reasonable fear of bodily injury” to the partner or child. These regulations are occasionally abused by law enforcement but, at a minimum, there exists a rudimentary due process, rather than arbitrary gun confiscation. We can only deduce, then, that Emanuel means guns should be confiscated from those merely accused of domestic violence by another party. Emanuel’s second idea is to ban those with “a mental-health issue, and a relationship and anything on violence on mental health” from buying guns. Another good idea. And again, already the law. It is illegal to sell a firearm or ammunition to any person you know or have reasonable cause to believe “has been adjudicated as a mental defective or has been committed to any mental institution.” Emanuel is likely talking about red-flag laws that empower the police to confiscate guns from Americans on the strength of a third-party accusation. California, for instance, already has a law (a grossly unconstitutional one, I would argue) that bars anyone who has checked into a mental facility — even, for say, nervous exhaustion or an addiction problem — from owning firearms for the rest of their lives. Even if a person shows a preponderance of evidence that he would use firearms in a safe and lawful manner, he may never buy a gun. Not only do such laws unduly deprive Americans of their rights, but they also stigmatize mental illnesses that have nothing to do with potential violence or criminality. It is also a good way to discourage gun owners who suffer from, say, depression or suicidal thoughts from seeking the help they need. Yet, Emanuel’s most egregious proposal is “No Fly, No Buy.” The idea here is to confiscate the guns of American citizens who’ve been arbitrarily placed on various secret government no-fly and watch lists without any probable cause, any assumption of innocence, or any due process. One can vividly imagine how such lists could be abused by Democrats, who believe the National Rifle Association is a “terrorist organization” and most conservatives are “white supremacists.” Emanuel, for instance, said that the “Proud Boys are a domestic terrorist group” that would fall under the law. Whatever you think of members of the Proud Boys or Antifa, or whatever group you find most detestable, they are made up of individuals. Emanuel wants to divest adherents of their constitutional rights for thought crimes. That’s not how this works. “No Fly, No Buy” is not a new idea. A few years ago, Democrats attempted to pass a similar bill. It was then that Connecticut senator Chris Murphy had despicably accused Republicans, who opposed summarily convicting Americans who were on opaque extrajudicial government lists compiled by a bunch of bureaucrats, of having “decided to sell weapons to ISIS.” These aren’t your parents’ “liberals.” It’s true, of course, that the majority of the people who are capriciously tagged by law enforcement on these lists are Muslims. Most of the approximately 1 million people on the list don’t even know they’re suspected terrorists, or how to present exculpatory evidence or challenge the designation. Then again, to extricate yourself from the lists is also prohibitively expensive, entailing a convoluted process often beyond the reach of an average citizen. Back in 2014, the Intercept reported on an “intelligence source” leak that found 280,000 people on government lists who were not associated in any way with potential terrorist organizations. Who knows what the number is today. Ponder this scenario: Civil-rights hero John Lewis was once on a no-fly list. Does Emanuel believe Lewis deserved to lose all his constitutional rights? Even the ACLU, erstwhile friend of the Constitution, has “strongly” argued this step would undermine civil liberties. What Emanuel doesn’t seem to understand is that guns don’t have rights. People do. And stripping them of those rights is no compromise.

  • 10th Cuomo accuser comes forward, says she was 'shocked' and 'embarrassed' when NY governor 'grabbed' her face and kissed her without consent

    Cuomo is facing an impeachment inquiry and investigations by the FBI and the New York attorney general.

  • Ex-Browns coach Hue Jackson says team lied about rebuild

    Former Browns coach Hue Jackson said owner Jimmy Haslam gave him a contract extension midway through a winless 2017 season and that he was lied to from the start about the team's rebuilding plans. During a wide-ranging radio interview Monday with ESPN 850, Jackson said the Browns' efforts to improve while he was with them were flawed by philosophical differences. Jackson said he was never told by either Haslam or then-general manager Sashi Brown that the Browns were in a roster teardown or else he wouldn't have accepted the job.