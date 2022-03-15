Prosecutors decline to charge Chicago police officers in shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo and that of Anthony Alvarez, 22, days later

The Chicago police officer who fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo in Little Village last year will not face criminal charges, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced Tuesday.

The officer who killed 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez in a shooting on the Northwest Side just days later also will not be charged, Foxx said.

Nearly a year after the shootings, prosecutors concluded that they could not meet the necessary burden of proof to bring charges, Foxx said.

Toledo was the youngest person to be fatally shot by Chicago police in years. His death sparked an outcry that only intensified after the release of graphic footage from body-worn cameras and surveillance video. In a split second, Toledo stops running from Officer Eric Stillman, tosses a gun behind a fence, turns toward the officer, raises his hands and is shot, video shows.

While surveillance footage captured from the other side of the fence makes it clear Toledo lobbed the gun away, video from the body-worn camera mounted on Stillman’s chest does not clearly show Toledo throwing the gun.

Just two days later, Alvarez was running from police on the Northwest Side, carrying a gun in one hand and a cellphone in the other. Officer Evan Solano, gaining ground on him, ordered him to drop the gun and then fired several shots.

Both Toledo and Alvarez were shot in the course of foot chases, which led to calls for a set of guidelines governing police foot pursuits. Alvarez’s family has filed a lawsuit alleging the city bears responsibility for the death in part because police had no such policy.

While the city implemented a temporary policy in May, a couple of months after the shootings, the final guidance is in its last stages of completion after rounds of community feedback.

Foxx came into office in 2016 after strongly criticizing the way her predecessor, Anita Alvarez, handled the fatal police shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. Alvarez waited more than a year to bring charges against the officer, a pace that Foxx said at the time was far too slow.

Story continues

Foxx also campaigned on a promise to request that each police shooting be investigated by a special prosecutor, stating that Cook County state’s attorneys have an inherent conflict of interest because they work so closely with police. That promise did not come to pass; however, since 2019, police shootings have been assessed for charges by a unit within the State’s Attorney’s office that is largely separated from the regular chain of command.

Toledo was in Little Village in the early morning hours of March 29, 2021, accompanied by 21-year-old Ruben Roman.

Roman is on video firing the gunshots that brought officers to the area, authorities have said. He fired off shots at the corner of 24th Street and Sawyer Avenue, and he fled with Toledo shortly afterward, with officers pursuing them into an alley, according to Cook County prosecutors.

Roman was arrested first, after apparently having handed the gun to Toledo. Toledo kept running, video of the shooting shows, pursued by Stillman.

The 9 mm Ruger that was recovered near Toledo matches the fired shell casings that were found on the corner where Roman was shooting, prosecutors have said.

Before video of Toledo’s shooting was released, Roman was charged with gun crimes and felony child endangerment. He was released to an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet after a charitable bond fund paid his $40,000 bail, saying he was being used as a scapegoat for Toledo’s death.

However, when Roman was formally indicted by a grand jury, child endangerment charges were not included - meaning Roman’s charges are no longer tied to Toledo’s death. He is awaiting trial; his next court date is scheduled for later this month.

Anthony Alvarez was shot a couple of days after Toledo, on the city’s Northwest Side. Footage released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows Alvarez running from the gas station onto a sidewalk while the police SUV follows him on the street. Alvarez then can be seen making his way through the alley where footage captured the ensuing foot pursuit.

Alvarez stumbled as he ran, carrying what appeared to be a gun in one hand and a cellphone in the other. By the time he got up and tried to continue moving away, Solano had caught up to him.

“Hey! Drop the gun! Drop the gun!” Solano yelled, and raised his own weapon to fire off five shots.

Alvarez collapsed to the ground in a tidy front yard, moaning in pain. An autopsy later revealed he was shot in the back and thigh. “Why are you shooting me?” he said.

“Because you had a gun!” the officer responded.

Solano’s attorney Tim Grace told the Tribune last year that Solano did not see Alvarez stumble, and the officer was expecting him to be much farther ahead of him when he turned a corner at the end of the alley. Solano saw Alvarez close to the ground trying to raise himself up.

“So what flashes through (Solano’s) head is, ‘Is this guy going to ambush me?’ " Grace told the Tribune. “Then he gets confirmation there’s a gun in his right hand.”

Last month, Giselle Higuere filed suit against the city on behalf of Alvarez’s estate and on behalf of their daughter, 3-year-old Ailani Alvarez.

Alvarez helped Higuere pay her rent, helped care for their daughter and though they were separated they had family outings with Ailani, Higuere told the Tribune last month.

Higuere said she keeps a photo in her bedroom of Ailani and Anthony. Now that Ailani’s learning to talk, she sometimes asks about him, Higuere said.

“She decides to ask what happened to her dad and why doesn’t she see him anymore,” she said. “So that kind of makes it a little tough when you don’t know what to say to your kid.”

mcrepeau@chicagotribune.com

pfry@chicagotribune.com