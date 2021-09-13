Prosecutors decline to charge officers in fatal July shooting outside Security Square Mall in Baltimore County

No police officers will be criminally charged in a shooting outside Security Square Mall in July that left two city officers injured and a murder suspect killed, the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office said this week.

The shooting occurred on July 13 as officers from the federal multi-jurisdictional Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force were serving an arrest warrant on Justin Powell, 32, who was wanted for a murder in Baltimore City, police said. Police said Powell fired multiple shots at officers as they attempted to approach his vehicle in the Woodlawn mall parking lot.

Baltimore Police identified the injured officers as Detective Anthony Lansey, a 28-year veteran, and Detective Earl Thompson, a 24-year veteran. They suffered non-serious injuries and were released from the Maryland Shock Trauma Center two days after the shooting.

Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger, Baltimore County police, Baltimore City police and the U.S. Marshals Office, would not provide information on the officers who fired upon Powell, including how many officers fired, which agencies they work for, and their names. The county police department is investigating the shooting.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said previously that several officers returned fire, striking Powell. This month, Baltimore Police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge deferred comment to the U.S. Marshals Office.

Antonio Gause, senior inspector for the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, said the federal agency does not publicly release names of officers involved in shootings.

Shellenberger also did not name the officers in the letter announcing they would not be charged. He said his office returned the investigative file to county police after clearing the officers, and he said his office does not maintain records beyond the letter, which also did not say the agency where they work or how many officers were investigated.

Baltimore County Police did not respond to questions about the shooting.

Story continues

In the brief letter, addressed to Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, Deputy State’s Attorney Robin S. Coffin said the task force members actions were justified after “Powell jumped out of his car and began shooting. Detective Lansey and Detective Thompson each suffered gunshot wounds. ...The Task Force members had no choice but to return fire for the protection of themselves and others in the area. The shooting was justified. Accordingly, this office will take no further action.”

City police said previously that Powell was wanted for the fatal shooting of Ali Hines, 38, who was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of W. Lanvale St. on June 19.

City police had issued a warrant for Powell for the June homicide and for possessing a handgun.

The Baltimore Sun has been unable to reach Powell’s family.