Prosecutors defend newer charges against Ghislaine Maxwell

FILE- In this July 2, 2020 file photo, Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and his ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. Sex trafficking charges were added Monday, March 29, 2021 to the indictment against financier Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend as prosecutors alleged that she groomed a 14-year-old girl to recruit other young females in the early 2000s to provide “sexualized massages” to Epstein in return for cash. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LARRY NEUMEISTER
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors hope to preserve a July trial date for Ghislaine Maxwell by defending a late-hour expansion of charges against her, saying they developed when a woman spoke after Maxwell’s arrest about her abuse at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein in the early 2000s.

The rewritten indictment lodged against the 59-year-old British socialite on March 29 added sex trafficking charges to allegations that Maxwell recruited three teenage girls from 1994 to 1997 for then-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. New charges stretched the conspiracy to 2004.

Two days after the superseding indictment was returned in Manhattan federal court, defense attorney Bobbi Sternheim called it “shocking, unfair, and an abuse of power," saying the charges were based on evidence prosecutors had in their possession for years.

“That the government has made this move late in the game — with trial set for July 12th — is obvious tactical gamesmanship," Sternheim wrote in a letter to the judge.

She said defense lawyers had not yet decided whether to ask to postpone the trial, but her letter suggested it was highly likely and would be further grounds for Maxwell's release on bail.

On Friday, prosecutors wrote to the judge saying they would oppose any delay of a trial set to occur almost exactly a year after Maxwell was arrested at a secluded New Hampshire home.

They said the timing of the new charges “was dictated by developments in the Government’s ongoing investigation, not the nefarious motivations suggested by the defense."

Prosecutors conceded that the woman whose claims led to the new charges was interviewed in 2007 during a probe of Epstein in Florida. But they said she did not agree to be interviewed in the government's current probe until last July. And in-person interviews were not finished until January.

Prosecutors said they then spent two months corroborating the woman's claims before seeking the superseding indictment in late March. Maxwell's arraignment on the new charges is scheduled for this month.

According to the indictment, the woman was sexually abused multiple times by Epstein between 2001 and 2004 at his Palm Beach, Florida, residence, beginning when she was 14 years old. It said Maxwell groomed the girl to engage in sex acts with Epstein by giving her gifts and cash.

Epstein was facing sex trafficking charges when he took his life in a Manhattan federal jail in August 2019.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty. She has been held without bail at a federal lockup in Brooklyn. A judge has repeatedly rejected bail packages that would require the posting of $28.5 million in assets and require Maxwell to remain at home, with armed guards preventing flight.

Prosecutors say they will oppose any request to grant bail if the trial is postponed. Defense lawyers say Maxwell's health is deteriorating behind bars. Prosecutors say that is untrue.

Recommended Stories

  • Deputies in Florida back off noise complaint — after they’re told the sheriff is at the party

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A loud birthday party on a recent Saturday night brought sheriff’s deputies to a home in Parkland, but they wound up looking the other way when told about one of the revelers inside: their own boss, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony. Several partygoers who met the deputies outside the home on March 27 boasted that the sheriff was a guest inside. It led to an awkward ...

  • Previously undisclosed Pentagon document provides timeline of Capitol riot

    A previously undisclosed document prepared by the Pentagon for internal use that was obtained by The Associated Press provides a clearer picture of the government's response to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The timeline shows "the government's failure to comprehend the scale and intensity of a violent uprising by its own citizens," as well as the fact that former President Donald Trump's disengagement meant Pentagon officials, White House aides, former Vice President Mike Pence, and Congressional leaders were left to manage the situation, AP writes. One of the key aspects appears to be an hours-long attempt to coordinate plans between the military, the D.C. National Guard, and the Capitol Police. The document reveals a minute-long phone call between Pence and then-acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, in which Pence tells Miller to "clear the Capitol" two hours after the mob initially overwhelmed the Capitol Police and entered the building. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), reportedly grew increasingly frustrated with a slow response after making multiple calls, and at one point reportedly accused "the National Security apparatus of knowing that protesters planned to conduct an assault on the Capitol." Read more about the Pentagon's riot timeline at The Associated Press. More stories from theweek.com7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyHow red states silence urban votersYou should start a keyhole garden

  • Supreme Court ends California's coronavirus restrictions on home religious meetings

    The Supreme Court in a 5 to 4 vote ruled that California's coronavirus restrictions on religious gatherings in private homes were unconstitutional, saying the state violated the First Amendment by disfavoring religious activities.Why it matters: The court has consistently ruled in favor of religious freedoms over coronavirus restrictions starting in November 2020 when it ruled against limitations imposed on New York's places of worship.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: California currently caps both religious and non-religious gatherings in homes to no more than three households.The majority — comprised of Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Barrett — argued that California violated the Constitution by disfavoring religious activities.The majority also said the state treated comparable secular operations, such as hair salons, retail stores and movie theaters, more favorably by allowing them to remain open.In dissent, Justice Elena Kagan, joined by Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor argued the order was constitutional since the state treated religious and non-religious activities in private homes equally under the blanket restriction.The dissent also noted that the majority equated in-home religious meetings with incomparable secular activities.Of note: Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s three liberal members in dissent, though he did not join their opinion.Roberts said he would have left the 9th Circuit Court Of Appeals' order intact, which ruled that because the state treated both secular and non-secular home gatherings the same, the state restriction was constitutional, according to NPR.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Florida Senate OKs not offering state pension to many new workers, including teachers

    Amid fierce opposition from Democrats, the Florida Senate on Thursday approved a proposal that would block future teachers and other government workers from enrolling in the state’s traditional pension plan.

  • How an online ‘Lego’ gamer infiltrated the White House press corps

    ‘Kacey Montagu’ posed as a reporter for the fictitious WHN and managed to fool real correspondents — and even the new Biden administration.

  • Prosecutor's office reviewing car crash case involving former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid

    The three-car crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid that injured two children, including one critically, is being reviewed by the local prosecutor's office. A spokesperson for the office had no additional comment on the case, including any timeline for reviewing it or any charges recommended by police. The collision occurred Feb. 4 on a highway near the Kansas City Chiefs' training complex next to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

  • A potential suspect is arrested in connection to Gainesville student murders: Part 5

    Investigator Don Maines said they received several tips about a young man who’d been arrested and charged with assaulting his grandmother. But an issue arose when they tested his blood.

  • Athletes: Bans on transgender players must stop

    A group of athletes, coaches and advocates are calling on the NCAA to take a more strident stand against states that adopt laws banning transgender athletes from competing in organized sports. (April 9)

  • Biden signs executive order on Supreme Court reform commission

    The president held up the commission as a more conscientious approach to studying the issue of court-packing.

  • Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar: Edgar's Prayer (Uk)

    This summer break out of your shell with Barb and Star. From the gals who brought you BRIDESMAIDS (co-stars and co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo) comes BARB & STAR GO TO VISTA DEL MAR. Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small town for the first time…ever. Romance, friendship, a villain’s evil plot? Is there anything these two can’t handle? Hold onto your culottes because you’re about to find out.

  • 'ASN FLU' License Plate in California Sparks Outrage on Social Media

    A vehicle registered in California with the license plate “ASN FLU” has sparked outrage after its photo was shared on social media last week. The SUV, which was photographed on the road, had a Trump sticker on its rear window above the plate. Throughout his term since the onset of COVID-19, former President Donald Trump routinely blamed China for “unleashing” COVID-19 to the world.

  • Australia's prime minster urges Queen to use Commonwealth as her 'strength and stay' as she grieves

    Australian prime minister Scott Morrison implored the Queen to let the Commonwealth be “her strength and stay” during her time of grief - just as she has been for the union across “so many generations”. "She has been there for us over such a long time, let us be there now for you, your Majesty, and allow us to send our love to you,” he said during his speech from Kiribilli House on Friday. Mr Morrison's words echoed those of the Queen, who in 1997 described her husband as her "strength and stay". The Duke of Edinburgh first sailed into Sydney Harbour on March 14, 1940 as the 18-year-old serviceman Philip Mountbatten in what would become the first trip of 20. His second visit during the royal tour of 1957 saw an estimated 75 per cent of Australia’s population pour onto the streets to catch a glimpse of the Queen and her husband.

  • Racial justice public schools should be our new normal

    Regrettably,as most of us already know, all public schools are not made equally. In this new chapter of public education, we have an opportunity to get things right and actually work together to ensure that all our students—no matter their color, creed, or ZIP code— attend equitable neighborhood public schools. This new normal must be racially just and include investments that provide our students access to art, music, dance and drama as part of their daily learning.

  • How Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Teenage Romance Turned Into a 70-Year Marriage

    Looking back at their royal romance.

  • ‘Truth will prevail’: Matt Gaetz takes break from scandal to speak at Trump club

    Congressman faces allegations over sex, drugs and nude photosWomen for America First also helped organise 6 January rally The Florida congressman Matt Gaetz insisted on Friday “the truth will prevail” over allegations of sex trafficking and illegal drug use which have pitched him into the centre of a congressional scandal. Reaching for Trumpian rhetoric at the Trump National Doral Miami golf course, the Republican told an event organised by Women for America First: “I know this. Firebrands don’t retreat, especially when the battle for the soul of our country calls.” Women for America First helped stage a rally near the White House on 6 January where Donald Trump told supporters to fight to overturn his election defeat. A crowd attacked and breached the US Capitol. Five people died, including a police officer. Gaetz supported Trump’s attempts to overturn the election and offered to resign from Congress and defend the former president in his subsequent impeachment. The offer was not taken up and Trump was acquitted. The New York Times reported this week that in the final weeks of the Trump administration, Gaetz sought a blanket pre-emptive pardon. It was not forthcoming. Late last month, Gaetz floated retiring from Congress after a third term and entering conservative TV. That prospect seems to have receded. Multiple reports have linked the 38-year-old to an ally indicted on a federal sex trafficking charge and for other offences. Gaetz is reportedly being investigated for paying women for sex, for possibly trafficking a 17-year-old girl and for sharing nude images of women with colleagues in the US House. His ally, former tax collector Joel Greenberg, is reported to be nearing a deal with prosecutors. On Friday, the House ethics committee said it was opening an investigation. In a statement, the committee said it was aware of allegations Gaetz may have engaged in “sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gift, in violation of House Rules, laws, or other standards of conduct.” Gaetz denies all allegations and has claimed he is the victim of attempted extortion. He has hired lawyers who have defended Trump and Eric Schneiderman, a New York state attorney general who stepped down amid allegations of violence towards women. Speaking to a small crowd on Friday, Gaetz said: “Big government, big tech, big business, big media – they’d all breathe a sigh of relief if I were no longer in the Congress fighting for you.” That was Republican boilerplate but most Republicans, including Trump, have stayed silent on the affair. Gaetz has attacked Republicans who do not support Trump. On Thursday Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois representative who voted to impeach the former president, called for Gaetz to resign. In Florida, Gaetz said the media “lie about me because I tell the truth about them, and I’m not gonna stop. So when you see the leaks and the lies and the falsehoods and the smears, when you see the anonymous sources and insiders forecasting my demise, know this. They aren’t really coming for me. They’re coming for you. I’m just in the way.” He also said he would not “be intimidated by a lying media … The truth will prevail.” The New York Times said: “A number of current and former congressional officials have described … occasions when Mr Gaetz smelled of marijuana on the House floor or shared videos and images of women with whom he claimed to be having sex.”

  • Founder of Britain’s Anti-Woke Fox News Copycat: It’s Racist to Say I Look Like Cooked Ham

    BBC NewsIf you’re founding a self-described “anti-woke” news network specifically designed to irritate the snowflake left, it would probably be best to let it slide if your complexion is compared to that of a steaming hot ham.But that’s not Andrew Neil’s style.Neil—the Murdoch empire veteran behind the upcoming British network GB News—has declared that calling him a “gammon” is racist, and anyone who does so will be instantly blocked from his erratic Twitter feed.The incident began with a simple one-word tweet from 70-year-old retiree William Annett: “Gammon.” The comment doesn’t even appear to have been directed at Neil, but he was copied in and didn’t like it. He quote-tweeted the pork-based jibe and wrote: “Racist. So blocked.”BBC’s Most Viral Anchor Milkshake Ducks Into ‘Anti-Woke’ Fox News CopycatBut that was far from the end of the outburst. After people suggested to Neil that “gammon” is neither a race nor a racial slur, but a type of salted and grilled meat often served with pineapple, the newsman wrote, “I have chosen to take his use of gammon as an attack on my race, as the law now allows me to do. It’s a hate crime. So he’s a racist.”Neil then went on to simultaneously claim that he was doing a joke, while also approvingly quote-tweeting people who said genuinely offensive things such as, “Gammon is as racist as calling a Black person ‘chocolate.’”The Daily Beast asked Annett, whose tweet triggered Neil, how he felt about being called racist by one of Britain’s most well-known journalists.“The remark was intended for another person on the thread,” he said. “Neil apparently took it as a personal insult, with the ludicrous claim that the word, ‘gammon,’ is a racist term. Considering the numerous insults he's received over the years, I think his reaction says a lot about his political views and his pompous attitude towards criticism.”“Gammon” has unexpectedly become a frequently used descriptor in some British political circles in recent years. It describes someone, usually a middle-aged white man, who is so unjustifiably angry at the rest of the world that their face turns a porky pink when loudly expressing their furious opinions. If Neil’s own description of his new network is anything to go by, that would appear to be the key demographic target for GB News.Neil has previously said his network will fight back against “woke warriors,” and cover news from the “center right,” sparking speculation that it will become a strange little English cousin of Fox News.As well as being the chairman of GB News, Neil will also reportedly host a “wokewatch” segment on his soon-to-go-live network.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘The Talk’ to Return Monday With ‘Discussion About Race and Healing’ in First Post-Sharon Osbourne Show

    “The Talk” returns with new episodes on Monday, the first to air since co-host Sharon Osbourne left the show last month, beginning with a “discussion about race and healing,” CBS said Friday. The April 12 episode of the daytime talker, which counts Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth among its remaining co-hosts, will feature guests Donald E. Grant, an expert on diversity, equity, inclusion and justice, and nationally acclaimed trauma therapist and life coach Anita Phillips. Grant will be “offering advice on how to have these difficult conversations,” while Phillips “will share her expertise on how to heal after a painful event or conversation.” During “The Talk’s” March 10 show, Osbourne came to the defense of longtime friend Piers Morgan after he was criticized for making disparaging comments about Meghan Markle. Some critics, including Underwood, said Morgan’s words where racially motivated (Markle, whose mother is Black, is biracial), leading to an on-air meltdown in which Osbourne said she felt like she was “about to be put in the electric chair” for having a racist friend. Also Read: Sheryl Underwood Denies 'The Talk' Producers 'Set Up' Sharon Osbourne Soon after the discussion, “The Talk” went on hiatus as CBS launched an internal review into the on-air comments about racism and allegations of racially insensitive behavior behind-the-scenes at the show. A few weeks later, on March 26, Osbourne exited the show. “The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home,” CBS said in a statement at the time of Osbourne’s exit. “As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts.” “At the same time, we acknowledge the Network and Studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race,” the statement continued. Also Read: Sharon Osbourne Ousted From 'The Talk' Following Racism Firestorm Osbourne apologized for her behavior during that March 10 discussion, writing in a lengthy statement on Twitter that she “panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over.” However, she has taken a more combative stance in subsequent interviews, blaming the show’s producers for intentionally blindsiding her with the segment about Morgan, calling it “the biggest set up ever” in an interview with ET before her “Talk” exit. During an episode of Underwood’s podcast, which was released over the weekend as part of a three-installment discussion about Osbourne’s exit from “The Talk,” she said that “none” of the questions she asked Osbourne that day came from producers or executives. You can read more about that here. See the full “The Talk” schedule for its first week back in the post-Osbourne era below. Also Read: CBS Extends 'The Talk' Hiatus as Sharon Osbourne Investigation Continues Monday, April 12 THE TALK returns with a discussion about race and healing; expert on diversity, equity, inclusion and justice Dr. Donald E. Grant will offer advice on how to have these difficult conversations; nationally acclaimed trauma therapist and life coach Dr. Anita Phillips will share her expertise on how to heal after a painful event or conversation (n) Tuesday, April 13 Television host Elizabeth Vargas (n) Wednesday, April 14 Actor Dylan McDermott (n) Thursday, April 15 Actress Elizabeth Perkins (n) Friday, April 16 Singer and nominee Mickey Guyton discusses co-hosting the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards; actress Lorraine Toussaint (CBS; THE EQUALIZER) (n) “The Talk” airs Monday-Friday from 2-3 p.m. ET/1-2 p.m. PT on CBS. Read original story ‘The Talk’ to Return Monday With ‘Discussion About Race and Healing’ in First Post-Sharon Osbourne Show At TheWrap

  • Panthers fill hole on defense; acquire Montour from Sabres

    The Florida Panthers addressed losing Aaron Ekblad to a season-ending injury by acquiring defenseman Brandon Montour in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. For Buffalo, the last-place Sabres continued selling off assets by acquiring a third-round draft pick in what is not expected to be their final move before the NHL’s trade deadline on Monday. The Sabres traded veteran Eric Staal to Montreal last month, and are in negotiations to trade forward Taylor Hall, who is completing a one-year, $8 million contract.

  • Treasury concern over impact of President Biden's global tax crackdown

    Treasury officials are urgently reviewing what US President Joe Biden’s plans for a sweeping tax crackdown would cost British business before the UK backs his proposals. Mandarins publicly welcomed the White House bid to overhaul the international tax system so that large companies pay more in the countries where they make their money, but stopped short of giving their full support to the scheme. It is understood there is concern in Whitehall that British companies could end up paying more elsewhere in the world as a result, potentially reducing revenues for the Exchequer. The UK and other European nations have spent years pushing for US tech titans to pay more tax because of their significant sales on this side of the Atlantic. But Washington has resisted what it sees as a discriminatory raid on Silicon Valley, even going so far as to threaten trade tariffs in retaliation for digital services taxes imposed by nations including Britain and France. Mr Biden instead wants to impose a global minimum rate of corporation tax and a new system of dividing up the largest companies’ tax bills by the location of their sales. The proposal is a significant move to free up what has been called a “logjam” in international relations over tax, but would cover all large businesses rather than just tech companies. It raises the risk that British and European firms with significant intellectual property - often in the form of powerful consumer brands - will end up paying more to the US. As a result, British officials are understood to be keen to calculate the likely end result of tax flows in both directions across the Atlantic to make sure it is in Britain’s interests to back the new plan.

  • Will MLB’s Decision to Move the All-Star Game from Atlanta Hurt Democrats in 2022?

    If you look at national polls, you’d get the impression that the controversy over Major League Baseball’s decision to pull the All-Star Game out of Atlanta in protest of Georgia’s new voting law doesn’t have much salience as a political issue: A new YouGov poll finds that 40 percent of Americans support MLB’s decision, 33 percent oppose it, and 27 percent are undecided. But national polls probably create the wrong impression. This is first and foremost a story about Georgia, which gave Democrats control of the Senate in January and was pivotal in helping put Joe Biden over the top in November’s presidential election. And prominent Democrats are clearly worried that MLB’s decision will hurt them in Georgia going forward. On March 31, two days before MLB announced its decision to move the All-Star Game, President Biden told ESPN that he’d support such a response to the voting law. But this week, Biden and his team have tried to rewrite history, pretending that he never made those remarks. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden “was not dictating what Major League Baseball should do, that they should — dictating they should move the All-Star game.” Psaki added that Biden merely “supports them being able to make the decision.” But this was revisionism. On March 31, during the ESPN interview, Biden was asked: “What do you think about the possibility that baseball decides to move their All-Star Game out of Atlanta because of this political issue?” “I think today’s professional athletes are acting incredibly responsibly. I would strongly support them doing that,” he replied, before calling the voting law “Jim Crow on steroids.” The New York Times headline the next day read: “Biden Says He Would Support Moving All-Star Game Over Georgia Voting Law.” If Biden’s comments had been garbled or misinterpreted, one would think the White House press secretary would have immediately contacted the paper of record rather than waiting four days to offer a clarification. Before MLB made its decision, some prominent Georgia Democrats tried to make clear they wouldn’t support moving the All-Star Game, which could cost the state $100 million in economic activity, according to one tourism official’s estimate. “I absolutely oppose and reject any notion of boycotting Georgia,” Democratic senator Jon Ossoff said in a statement on April 1. “Georgia welcomes business, investment, jobs, opportunity, and events. In fact, economic growth is driving much of the political progress we have seen here.” But unlike Ossoff, the state’s other Democratic senator, Raphael Warnock, publicly kept quiet as MLB deliberated, only commenting after the decision had been announced. “The decision by MLB is a result of politicians silencing Georgians to stay in power. While I hope that athletes & others will protest this unjust law by coming to Georgia, I respect the players’ decision,” Warnock wrote on Twitter. “I’ll keep fighting as hard as I can for federal voting rights legislation.” The National Republican Senatorial Committee immediately criticized Warnock’s comment that he “respects” MLB’s decision. Unlike Ossoff, Warnock has to face the voters again in 2022, after winning the January special election to fill the final two years of retiring senator Johnny Isakson’s term January. His reticence to take a stand before the game was moved and his wishy-washy comment after the fact stand in contrast to the rhetoric of Ossoff and Stacey Abrams, the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nominee, who is likely to seek a rematch against GOP governor Brian Kemp in 2022. Abrams published a USA Today op-ed on March 31 opposing boycotts of Georgia, and reportedly delivered the same message to league officials in private: I’m told that @staceyabrams spoke to an @MLB senior adviser and “strongly” urged the league to keep the All-Star game in Atlanta before the decision to yank the event. She also argued against a boycott before MLB’s move in a @USATODAY op-ed and @AJC interview last week. #gapol — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) April 7, 2021 Biden himself cautioned other corporations this week that if they “move out of Georgia, the people who need the help the most — the people who are making hourly wages — sometimes get hurt the most,” singing a markedly different tune than he had in the ESPN interview. Perhaps the economic sanctions of Georgia will stop with Major League Baseball, and that will limit the political fallout. But in a state that featured incredibly close elections in 2018 and 2020, every vote matters, and the behavior of Democrats this week reveals that they’re worried about taking the blame for big businesses’ decisions to punish the state.